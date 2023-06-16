Match ends, Poland 1, Germany 0.
Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior scored the only goal as Poland beat Germany in a friendly on the night veteran winger Jakub Blaszczykowski ended his international career.
Blaszczykowski, 37, won his 109th cap, four years after his previous Poland game, and left to a standing ovation after 16 minutes, his squad number.
Kiwior headed in from Piotr Zielinski's corner for his first Poland goal.
Germany had 25 shots in Warsaw but could not find a way through.
They were briefly awarded a penalty in the second half following a Jan Bednarek handball, but it was overturned by the video assistant referee.
Germany qualify for Euro 2024 automatically as hosts, so are playing friendlies instead of qualifiers.
Line-ups
Poland
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Szczesny
- 18BereszynskiSubstituted forFrankowskiat 72'minutes
- 5Bednarek
- 4Kedziora
- 14Kiwior
- 13Kaminski
- 10SzymanskiBooked at 35minsSubstituted forLinettyat 45'minutes
- 17SzymanskiSubstituted forBielikat 77'minutes
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forSliszat 65'minutes
- 16BlaszczykowskiSubstituted forSkórasat 17'minutes
- 9LewandowskiSubstituted forMilikat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Wisniewski
- 3Wieteska
- 6Bielik
- 7Milik
- 8Linetty
- 11Swiderski
- 12Skorupski
- 15Skóras
- 19Frankowski
- 21Zalewski
- 22Dragowski
- 23Slisz
- 24Lederman
- 25Legowski
Germany
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1ter Stegen
- 5Kehrer
- 26ThiawBooked at 61minsSubstituted forWolfat 87'minutes
- 2Rüdiger
- 18HofmannSubstituted forGosensat 45'minutes
- 23Can
- 6KimmichSubstituted forGoretzkaat 80'minutes
- 13HenrichsSubstituted forSanéat 68'minutes
- 24WirtzSubstituted forBrandtat 80'minutes
- 14MusialaSubstituted forFüllkrugat 68'minutes
- 7Havertz
Substitutes
- 3Raum
- 4Ginter
- 8Goretzka
- 9Füllkrug
- 12Trapp
- 15Schlotterbeck
- 17Brandt
- 19Sané
- 20Gosens
- 21Gündogan
- 22Leno
- 25Wolf
- Referee:
- Orel Grinfeeld
- Attendance:
- 55,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home24%
- Away76%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away26
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away9
- Corners
- Home5
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Poland 1, Germany 0.
Attempt blocked. Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Brandt with a cross.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Przemyslaw Frankowski.
Attempt missed. Julian Brandt (Germany) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kai Havertz.
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Germany).
Post update
Arkadiusz Milik (Poland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robin Gosens (Germany).
Post update
Jakub Kaminski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Tomasz Kedziora.
Post update
Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (Germany) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Brandt with a cross.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Przemyslaw Frankowski.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marius Wolf (Germany) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antonio Rüdiger with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Marius Wolf replaces Malick Thiaw.
Foul by Robin Gosens (Germany).
Post update
Przemyslaw Frankowski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emre Can (Germany).
Post update
Michal Skóras (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Leroy Sané (Germany) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jakub Kaminski (Poland).