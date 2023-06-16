Last updated on .From the section Football

Poland had lost three of their previous four games coming into this one

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior scored the only goal as Poland beat Germany in a friendly on the night veteran winger Jakub Blaszczykowski ended his international career.

Blaszczykowski, 37, won his 109th cap, four years after his previous Poland game, and left to a standing ovation after 16 minutes, his squad number.

Kiwior headed in from Piotr Zielinski's corner for his first Poland goal.

Germany had 25 shots in Warsaw but could not find a way through.

They were briefly awarded a penalty in the second half following a Jan Bednarek handball, but it was overturned by the video assistant referee.

Germany qualify for Euro 2024 automatically as hosts, so are playing friendlies instead of qualifiers.