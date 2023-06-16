Close menu
International Friendlies
PolandPoland1GermanyGermany0

Poland 1-0 Germany: Jakub Kiwior scores only goal in Warsaw friendly

Poland celebrate
Poland had lost three of their previous four games coming into this one

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior scored the only goal as Poland beat Germany in a friendly on the night veteran winger Jakub Blaszczykowski ended his international career.

Blaszczykowski, 37, won his 109th cap, four years after his previous Poland game, and left to a standing ovation after 16 minutes, his squad number.

Kiwior headed in from Piotr Zielinski's corner for his first Poland goal.

Germany had 25 shots in Warsaw but could not find a way through.

They were briefly awarded a penalty in the second half following a Jan Bednarek handball, but it was overturned by the video assistant referee.

Germany qualify for Euro 2024 automatically as hosts, so are playing friendlies instead of qualifiers.

Line-ups

Poland

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 18BereszynskiSubstituted forFrankowskiat 72'minutes
  • 5Bednarek
  • 4Kedziora
  • 14Kiwior
  • 13Kaminski
  • 10SzymanskiBooked at 35minsSubstituted forLinettyat 45'minutes
  • 17SzymanskiSubstituted forBielikat 77'minutes
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forSliszat 65'minutes
  • 16BlaszczykowskiSubstituted forSkórasat 17'minutes
  • 9LewandowskiSubstituted forMilikat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Wisniewski
  • 3Wieteska
  • 6Bielik
  • 7Milik
  • 8Linetty
  • 11Swiderski
  • 12Skorupski
  • 15Skóras
  • 19Frankowski
  • 21Zalewski
  • 22Dragowski
  • 23Slisz
  • 24Lederman
  • 25Legowski

Germany

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 5Kehrer
  • 26ThiawBooked at 61minsSubstituted forWolfat 87'minutes
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 18HofmannSubstituted forGosensat 45'minutes
  • 23Can
  • 6KimmichSubstituted forGoretzkaat 80'minutes
  • 13HenrichsSubstituted forSanéat 68'minutes
  • 24WirtzSubstituted forBrandtat 80'minutes
  • 14MusialaSubstituted forFüllkrugat 68'minutes
  • 7Havertz

Substitutes

  • 3Raum
  • 4Ginter
  • 8Goretzka
  • 9Füllkrug
  • 12Trapp
  • 15Schlotterbeck
  • 17Brandt
  • 19Sané
  • 20Gosens
  • 21Gündogan
  • 22Leno
  • 25Wolf
Referee:
Orel Grinfeeld
Attendance:
55,000

Match Stats

Home TeamPolandAway TeamGermany
Possession
Home24%
Away76%
Shots
Home2
Away26
Shots on Target
Home1
Away9
Corners
Home5
Away9
Fouls
Home14
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Poland 1, Germany 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Poland 1, Germany 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Brandt with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Przemyslaw Frankowski.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Julian Brandt (Germany) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kai Havertz.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Germany).

  7. Post update

    Arkadiusz Milik (Poland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Robin Gosens (Germany).

  9. Post update

    Jakub Kaminski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Tomasz Kedziora.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (Germany) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Brandt with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Przemyslaw Frankowski.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marius Wolf (Germany) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antonio Rüdiger with a cross.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Germany. Marius Wolf replaces Malick Thiaw.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Robin Gosens (Germany).

  16. Post update

    Przemyslaw Frankowski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Emre Can (Germany).

  18. Post update

    Michal Skóras (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Leroy Sané (Germany) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jakub Kaminski (Poland).

Top Stories