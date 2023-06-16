Tyler Roberts: Doncaster Rovers sign Wolves forward on season-long loan
From the section Doncaster
League Two club Doncaster have signed teenaged Wolves forward Tyler Roberts on a season-long loan deal.
The 19-year-old is awaiting his senior debut for the Premier League club, but has featured five times in the EFL Trophy for the Molineux outfit.
The Jamaica international signed a new contract until the end of the 2024-25 campaign earlier this year.
"It's a big step in my career, getting the first bit of first team action," he told the Doncaster website.
"I'm excited to see how I will handle it."
