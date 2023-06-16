Close menu

Trent Alexander-Arnold: England star 'feels natural' in new midfield role after Malta display

By Emma SmithBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section England

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold produced an impressive display for England against Malta, including his second international goal

Some fans may have baulked at the sight of Trent Alexander-Arnold wearing number 10 - but, to the England full-back-cum-midfielder, it felt completely "natural".

Alexander-Arnold started in a midfield three alongside Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson for England's Euro 2024 qualifier in Malta on Friday.

It is not a completely new concept for the Liverpool player under Gareth Southgate, having played in that position in a September 2021 qualifier against Andorra, albeit with underwhelming results.

In Ta'Qali, however, England supporters were treated to a best of Alexander-Arnold compilation - pinpoint crosses and lofted balls, energy and skill in possession and a superb goal from 25 yards in a routine 4-0 victory.

"I haven't played it too much, but it feels comfortable," the 24-year-old told Channel 4 when asked whether this was a position he could see his future in.

"It feels natural, I will say that. It's somewhere I can see myself playing. I want to make sure I am regularly on the team sheet and that was a good foundation to build on.

"I think the role I've been playing with club football, it's a new avenue. It's still early doors, it's only one match, but it's important that when I get the opportunity, I take it."

This victory was among the easiest England have had for many years - Malta failed to have a touch in the opposition box, let alone a shot on target.

But there were signs in the link-up play between Alexander-Arnold and Bukayo Saka that this experiment could be worth persisting with in forthcoming tougher qualifying tests against North Macedonia, Ukraine and reigning European champions Italy.

Alexander-Arnold played a part in the eighth-minute opener. His pass over the top found Saka, whose cross was turned in by Malta defender Ferdinando Apap.

It gave England the advantage to avoid any chance of this turning into a stodgy, nervy night like so many in past qualification campaigns.

'He's shown what he's capable of'

Gareth Southgate
Gareth Southgate's England have a perfect record from three games in Euro 2024 qualifying

This was a continuation of Alexander-Arnold's role for Liverpool towards the end of the 2022-23 club season, where boss Jurgen Klopp unleashed him to effectively play as a free-roaming attacking midfielder when in possession with impressive results.

It caught the attention of Southgate, who allowed him to play with similar creativity here and without the need to revert to right-back, when out of possession as he does for Liverpool.

Southgate has rarely trusted Alexander-Arnold at full-back, preferring Reece James, Kyle Walker or Kieran Trippier in a position where England have strength and quality options.

However, he clearly wants to tap into the player's creativity, revealing he spoke with Alexander-Arnold a month ago about his plans.

"Inevitably a lot of what happens is going to be dependent on his club," said Southgate. "The fact he's been playing partly in there with the ball, albeit a bit deeper, has helped his transition.

"I've got no questions in my head he can do it, it's just learning some nuances of the role. He's very keen to do it, he's enjoyed the project, we talked about it about four weeks ago on the phone and he's been excited by it. He's shown exactly what we think he can be capable of."

Playing further up the field also allowed England to exploit Alexander-Arnold's long-range shooting ability, usually only seen at free-kicks.

Here, he found space in open play midway through the first half and curled an unstoppable effort past Henry Bonello.

Whether Alexander-Arnold remains England's number 10 for the future is debatable. Jude Bellingham, on return from injury, will surely move straight back into that role, but Southgate has options now.

'Everything good England did went through him'

Alexander-Arnold scores England's second goal against Malta
Alexander-Arnold let fly from 25 yards in the first half to put England two ahead in Malta

Former England midfielder Joe Cole, speaking on Channel 4, said "everything good that England have done has come through him" after an eye-catching first-half display.

"He's picked up great positions, he's probing with his passing, he's been the hub of everything that England have done," added Cole.

"You have to get a system around getting Trent into positions where he can affect the game - he'd be a joy to play with.

"In that position it gets the best out of the great qualities he's got. He can make things happen, he understands space in midfield and defensively he was very good.

"He looked very, very comfortable and he looked happy. It was a real top performance from him."

"He's loving it," former England goalkeeper Rob Green told BBC Radio 5 Live when discussing Alexander-Arnold's positional change. "Creating the options and space, he has clearly been given the freedom.

"From there he's just had the joy and just had moments when he didn't have pressure on him and picked the pass, he's picked the shot. What a moment for him.

"I think you're looking at something to say can he give you something different? You're used to seeing Rice, Phillips and Henderson in there, he certainly gives us something different.

"Whenever anybody's made a run in behind he can look. It's just a different option, a different angle for England to attack from."

  • Comment posted by Not John Barnes, today at 00:11

    He's always been a midfielder masquerading as a wing back. I'm surprised it took so long for either Klopp or Southgate to play him further up - especially Southgate as England have been crying out for someone there that can open a defence up with one pass. Trippier can do so, but he is a wing back, Grealish just falls over, Foden hasn't got the range, Maddison hasn't been played enough to judge.

  • Comment posted by starsail1, today at 00:10

    Listen. 100%. To be fair. I’m not gonna lie. Look. Definitely.

  • Comment posted by tommoonered, today at 00:10

    taa as a number 10??? Southgate has lost the plot now!! Sooner he is gone sooner I will watch his boring styles

  • Comment posted by Quantum Mechanic, today at 00:09

    TAA only in the team as a try out because he can't defend and all the good players (Man City) were on the bench.

  • Comment posted by Harpooneer365, today at 00:07

    Nothing like testing yourself at 10 against a to ranked team. Err…

    • Reply posted by Harpooneer365, today at 00:09

      Harpooneer365 replied:
      *top ranked

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 00:05

    He's been moved into midfield because he basically decided he didn't want to defend any more. His attitude absolutely stank last season.

    • Reply posted by Polar Kitten, today at 00:07

      Polar Kitten replied:
      Think its more that he wants to utilise his talent. Playing in midfield still takes as much if not more energy as defending and still requires some defending. Another needless negative comment!

  • Comment posted by RJWTimes, today at 00:03

    I watched the last 20 minutes of the match and was very impressed by the England team. The only thing I had an issue with was the last goal, a penalty, was given against Malta. I thought, in other words, that the other 3 goals were good. I have high hopes now for the team going into the next matches.

  • Comment posted by jason, today at 00:03

    Wish people would put their childish rivalries away when it comes to England. Pathetic Arsenal fans slating Kane etc etc. as United fan, Trent looks the real deal in midfield, his range of passing is excellent, if he can adapt his positional play to fit the role he will be a great talent in that midfield role.

    • Reply posted by mac, today at 00:07

      mac replied:
      Do you know “Trent” personally? I don’t think he’s a United fan.
      Didn’t even know they were playing.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 00:02

    You can’t question his attacking abilities and delivery of a ball.
    It’s first class.
    But when someone is running at him with pace and it’s time to defend, sometimes he goes missing.
    That’s fundamentally his job at the end of the day. He’s a defender. He needs to practice defending this summer.

    • Reply posted by Flowen, today at 00:08

      Flowen replied:
      This article is literally about him playing in midfield

  • Comment posted by esco , today at 00:00

    Crikey, it's Malta.

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, at 23:58 16 Jun

    it's malta lads, this guy's a league 2 player at best

    • Reply posted by Beans, today at 00:12

      Beans replied:
      And you're jumpers for goal posts type of player

  • Comment posted by Joshua, at 23:58 16 Jun

    I remember this type of nonsensical hype when Tom Cleverley (remember him?) did well against Moldova. It was Malta. Maguire would have done well as a number 10 against Malta...well, maybe not actually.

    • Reply posted by jason, today at 00:09

      jason replied:
      Cleverley actually had the attributes to become a very good player. Ferguson thought very highly of him and he won a league title with him in the squad playing a fair few games. Van Gaal also thought very highly of him, and really tried to nurture him, but it just didn’t work out. Oftentimes a player loses confidence, mainly because of the fans ruthless criticism, and then they capitulate.

  • Comment posted by Cheggers, at 23:56 16 Jun

    Foden Is the best no 10 we have. Southgate has played Mount, Bellingham and now TAA there. Anyone but the most creative, link-player we have. Try TAA alongside Rice. Can't wait for Southgate to move on and flop in the prem.

    • Reply posted by keanureeves19, today at 00:02

      keanureeves19 replied:
      I agree South would flop in the premier league, but Foden is overrated.

  • Comment posted by Quantum Mechanic, at 23:55 16 Jun

    My nan would of felt comfortable at 10 against Malta

    • Reply posted by Simulations, at 23:57 16 Jun

      Simulations replied:
      I bet she would

      That's what she said

      Etc

  • Comment posted by New mANaGEr, at 23:54 16 Jun

    About time Mr T! Smash it fella!

  • Comment posted by finnharpsman, at 23:51 16 Jun

    I do not understand why people continuously refer to a soccer team position by a number. The name of the position should reflect the nature of the position on the field of play, i.e. the number 10 position should be referred to as centre-half-forward.

    • Reply posted by Simulations, at 23:56 16 Jun

      Simulations replied:
      Ah yea, right'o mate

  • Comment posted by cjb, at 23:49 16 Jun

    No 10 ???

    Don’t think the Messis of this world will be quaking in their boots

    Like comparing a Tractor wi a finely tuned Maserati

  • Comment posted by Simulations, at 23:49 16 Jun

    In Trent we trust.

    YNWA

  • Comment posted by TheSecretPundit, at 23:48 16 Jun

    I would have also "looked natural" playing against Malta. I mean come on.

    • Reply posted by Simulations, at 23:50 16 Jun

      Simulations replied:
      You would have been subbed off after 5 mins bud

  • Comment posted by eric, at 23:48 16 Jun

    No support till Southgate goes

    • Reply posted by Simulations, at 23:49 16 Jun

      Simulations replied:
      Why?

      Dunno, seems kinda dumb

