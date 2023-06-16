Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Ryan Inniss had loan spells at Cheltenham, Luton, Gillingham, Yeovil, Port Vale, Southend, Colchester, Dundee and Newport County before joining Charlton

League Two club Forest Green Rovers have signed Ryan Inniss on a free transfer after the centre-back was released by Charlton Athletic.

The 28-year-old spent three seasons with the Addicks, making 72 appearances and scoring four goals.

Inniss, a former Crystal Palace trainee, becomes Forest Green's first signing of the summer transfer window.

"He's the type of player and profile I feel we need," boss Duncan Ferguson told the club website. external-link

Forest Green have not disclosed the length of Inniss' deal at the Bolt New Lawn.

