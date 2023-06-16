Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Former West Ham trainee Anthony Scully represented the Republic of Ireland at under-21 level

Portsmouth have signed winger Anthony Scully from fellow League One club Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old has agreed a two-year contract, with the club having an option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

Scully only made five appearances for Wigan after joining the Latics from Lincoln City last September.

"We've got someone who can hopefully make a huge impact here," Pompey boss John Mousinho told the club website. external-link

"He's a player with real experience of this level after enjoying a successful spell with Lincoln."

Former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Scully scored 37 goals in 106 games for the Imps following his arrival from West Ham United in 2020.

He becomes the Fratton Park side's fifth signing of the summer transfer window.

