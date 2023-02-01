Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

We're almost there!

The start of the Scottish Premiership is on the horizon, and already some will be dreaming of titles, European places and top-six slots. While others are, erm, not...

Have a go at our Premiership table selector and see how your league compares to friends and family.

Scottish Premiership table How will this season's Scottish Premiership finish? Rank all 12 teams, then share. First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Eleventh 11 Twelfth 12 Confirm selection

How to follow your Premiership team with the BBC

Everything you need to know about your Premiership club