Scottish Premiership: Predictor the table for 2023-24
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
We're almost there!
The start of the Scottish Premiership is on the horizon, and already some will be dreaming of titles, European places and top-six slots. While others are, erm, not...
Have a go at our Premiership table selector and see how your league compares to friends and family.
Scottish Premiership table
How will this season's Scottish Premiership finish? Rank all 12 teams, then share.