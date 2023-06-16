Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Max Clark had a spell in the Netherlands with Vitesse Arnhem earlier in his career

Gillingham have signed former Hull City, Rochdale and Stevenage left-back Max Clark on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old former England youth international left Stevenage after a season-long spell last month.

He made 47 appearances for Stevenage last season, scoring once, to help Boro win promotion from League Two.

"Max is, first and foremost, a promotion-winning player from last season which shows his pedigree and his calibre," said Gills boss Neil Harris. external-link

"He is a player I have tried to sign in the past; I tried to take him to the Championship but he went abroad.

"He is a left-back who can defend but he has unbelievable quality on the football. He's a good character and comes highly recommended."

