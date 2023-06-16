Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Le Fondre scored 10 goals in 18 A-League appearances for Sydney FC last season

Hibernian have signed veteran striker Adam Le Fondre on a one year deal, with the option of another 12 months.

The 36-year-old has been released by Sydney FC after five years in Australia's A-League, during which he scored 73 goals.

Le Fondre started his career at local club Stockport County and played in the Premier League with Reading in 2012-13.

"Adam brings craft and his experience and nous will help develop our younger strikers," said manager Lee Johnson.

"Throughout his career he has a proven goal scoring record and physically he's in good shape. We look forward to working with him."

Having won the Premiership and two Grand Finals across four full seasons with Sydney FC, Le Fondre spent much of the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Mumbai City, winning the Indian Super League.

He also had spells at Bolton, Wolves, Wigan Athletic and Cardiff City in the English Championship.

Le Fondre will be well known to Hibs' director of football Brian McDermott, who was his manager at Reading for their promotion-winning season and for eight months in the Premier League.

Across 694 career appearances, he has a total of 273 goals.