Antonio Portales in action for San Luis in 2020

Dundee have announced the signing of Mexican central defender Antonio Portales, subject to a visa application and international clearance.

The 27-year-old spent last season with Mexico City-based Atlante in the second tier Liga de Expansion MX.

He played 45 games for Atlante, scoring nine goals and counts Oaxaca, San Luis and Monterrey among his former clubs.

"He is a bit old-school in terms that he enjoys defending," manager Tony Docherty told the club website.

"He is effective in both boxes and has real ability to play out from the back.

"He displays real passion and desire in his performances and I think this is something that will really relate to the Dundee fans."

Efrain Juarez, who signed for Celtic in 2010, is the only Mexican to have played in the Scottish top flight.