Oxford United have signed midfielder Josh McEachran from MK Dons on a free.

The 30-year-old, who played 43 games for the Dons last season, will join on a permanent deal when his contract with them expires at the end of June.

"When I found out Oxford United were interested in signing me, it was an easy decision to say yes," he told the club website external-link .

"The club are putting together a really strong squad and I'm delighted to be part of it."

McEachran, who was born in the nearby village of Kirtlington, came through Chelsea's academy and made his senior debut in the Champions League under Carlo Ancelloti in 2010.

During the early stages of his career he had loan spells with a number of EFL clubs including Swansea and Middlesbrough, before joining Brentford in 2015 where he spent four seasons.

The midfielder played under Oxford United head coach Liam Manning at MK Dons in 2021 and says that was a factor in his decision to join the U's.

"Oxford is a city that means a lot to me and my family," he added.

"Liam Manning is someone I really enjoyed playing for during his time at MK Dons."

McEachran is Oxford's third summer signing and Manning believes his experience will be invaluable next season.

"Having worked with Josh, I know first hand just how good he is, both as a player and a person," Manning said.

"He has a fantastic ability to open games up and link the play. His vision and experience will be a real attribute for us."