Ryan Leonard: Millwall midfielder signs new contract
Last updated on .From the section Millwall
Millwall midfielder Ryan Leonard has signed a new contract with the Championship club.
The 31-year-old former Southend and Sheffield United player featured 18 times in all competitions last season.
Leonard has scored five goals in 128 appearances for the Lions since joining from the Blades in August 2018, initially on loan.
The south-east London club have not disclosed the length of Leonard's new deal at The Den.