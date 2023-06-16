Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Harry Anderson scored his only goal last season in the EFL Trophy

Stevenage have signed winger Harry Anderson following his release by Bristol Rovers.

The 26-year-old is the fifth signing made by Boro since winning promotion from League Two.

He spent two years with Rovers and made 30 appearances for Joey Barton's side last season, scoring once.

"It's a really good setup. I'm here to enjoy my football, get in the best shape possible and have a real good go this season," he said. external-link

Details of Anderson's contract with Stevenage have not been disclosed.

He began his career at Peterborough and spent four years with Lincoln City before joining Rovers in 2021 and has played more than 100 games in League One.

