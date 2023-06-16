Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The 2023 Community Shield will return to Wembley on the 100th anniversary of the home of English football.

The season's traditional 'curtain-raiser' will be played on Sunday, 6 August (17:30 BST).

As Manchester City won both the Premier League and FA Cup last season, they will play league runners-up Arsenal.

Last year's game between City and Liverpool on 30 July was played at Leicester City as Wembley was hosting the Women's Euros final the next day.

Next season's FA Cup final will take place on Saturday, 25 May 2024 - six days after the final round of Premier League fixtures.

Manchester City's victory over Manchester United on 3 June was the latest the FA Cup final has taken place because of the mid-season break for the first World Cup to be held in the winter.

Wembley will host next season's Championship play-off final the day after the FA Cup final, 26 May, before staging the Champions League final the following Saturday, 1 June.

The Women's FA Cup final will take place on either 11 or 12 May.