Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland have won their past two friendly matches

Scotland women will host Northern Ireland in an international friendly at Dundee's Dens Park on 14 July (19:35).

The sides last met in a 2021 friendly at Seaview, with Scotland's Caroline Weir scoring the only goal.

The match is Scotland women's first at Dens Park and will take place four days before they visit Finland in another friendly.

Pedro Martinez Losa's Scots won both of their April friendly games with Australia and Costa Rica.

Dens Park will once again host Scottish Premiership matches next season after Dundee won promotion by winning the Championship.