Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Amartey, Rangers, Cresswell, Douvikas, Dykes, Hibs, Hearts, Feeney, Aberdeen, Duk, St Johnstone
Hibernian face competition from city rivals Hearts in pursuit of Carlisle United defender Morgan Feeney. (Record)
Manager Brendan Rodgers could make Daniel Amartey his first signing since re-joining Celtic, having worked with the defender/midfielder at Leicester City. (Team Talk)
Returning manager Rodgers will meet up with the Celtic squad and his backroom team on 3 July. (Sun)
Former Celtic forward Charlie Nicholas believes major shareholder Dermot Desmond has allowed Rodgers to become bigger than the club. (Express via Record)
Celtic winger Mikey Johnston scored his first international goal in Republic of Ireland's 3-0 defeat of Gibraltar on Monday. (Sun)
Leeds United have rejected a bid from Rangers for defender Charlie Cresswell. (Football League World)
Reports in Greece indicate Rangers will launch a £7m bid for Utrecht striker Anastasios Douvikas. (Record)
Rangers have been credited with an interest in QPR and Scotland forward Lyndon Dykes. (Scotsman - subscription)
New Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland "won't have experienced anything like" running out at a full Ibrox, says former club captain Barry Ferguson. (Record)
Scotland defender Aaron Hickey reveals he is good friends with Romeo Beckham, son of former England captain David, who is in Brentford's B team. (Sun)
Manager Steve Clarke insists Scotland do not need to exorcise ghosts when Georgia visit Hampden on Tuesday, referencing painful defeats of the past against the nation. (Record)
Clarke reveals the Scotland players are "still singing" following Saturday's win over Norway. (Scotsman - subscription)
Clarke says "crucial" captain Andy Robertson was "absolutely outstanding" in Saturday's win over Norway as he insists criticism of the left-back never comes from within the Scotland camp. (Record)
Aberdeen are likely to be without Luis 'Duk' Lopes for a period of next season following Cape Verde's qualification to the Africa Cup of Nations. (Press and Journal - subscription)
Stevie May believes fellow St Johnstone striker Chris Kane is ready to hit the ground running next term after missing most of last season injured. (Courier - subscription)