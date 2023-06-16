Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Kieran McKenna took charge of Ipswich in December 2021

Promotion-winning Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has signed a new deal that runs until the summer of 2027.

The 37-year-old former Manchester United assistant first-team coach guided the Tractor Boys back to the Championship in his first full season in charge.

Ipswich finished second in League One last season, scoring 101 goals on the way to amassing 98 points.

"It's a proud and joyous day to be able to extend my stay," McKenna said.

"I've loved almost every minute of my time at the club so far.

"I look forward to leading the club in the challenges ahead. It's clear to see the club is ambitious and moving in a positive direction, but we need to work hard each day to keep going."

During his 18 months at Portman Road, McKenna has won 44 and lost just 12 of his 79 games in charge across all competitions.

His success with Ipswich has seen him linked with jobs external-link at Leicester City and Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

Ipswich chief executive Mark Ashton said he was "delighted" that the manager has signed a new deal.

"Whilst Kieran's new contract rewards him for the progression the team has made under his leadership over the last 18 months - culminating in promotion back to the Championship in April this year - it also paves the way for the future development which can be built on continued stability," Ashton said.