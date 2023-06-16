Last updated on .From the section QPR

Les Ferdinand returned to QPR in 2015 and oversaw major changes at the club

Former England striker Les Ferdinand has stepped down as Queens Park Rangers' director of football.

The 56-year-old, who played for the club for eight years, took charge of their football operations during the 2014-15 Premier League season, which ended in relegation.

QPR have remained in the Championship since then and struggled last season, narrowly avoiding relegation.

"This has not been an easy decision," Ferdinand told the club website.

"My life is football, I love football and I want to stay in football but I do feel this is the right time for me to step down from my position here.

"Everyone knows how special Queens Park Rangers is to me and it has been a privilege to be back at the club.

"There have been challenging times and I have had to make some very difficult decisions but every decision I have made has been with the best interests of the club at heart."

After a strong start to last season that saw them top the table in October, QPR endured a poor run of results.

Michael Beale left west London for Glasgow, taking over at Rangers in November after just 21 matches as head coach.

His successor Neil Critchley was sacked in February after only 12 games in charge and was replaced by Gareth Ainsworth.

QPR chairman Amit Bhatia said: "I wish to thank Les for his guidance, leadership, determination and friendship over the years.

"This club means so much to him and I have seen that first hand.

"In an industry where individuals with genuine authenticity and integrity appear to be scarce, Les' sincerity and honesty have always set him apart, and have made him so special and so valued by the board.

"QPR is Les' club and he will always be welcome back with open arms at Loftus Road."