Danny Ward: Huddersfield Town forward signs new two-year deal
Huddersfield Town forward Danny Ward has signed a new two-year deal.
The 32-year-old's previous contract was due to come to an end on 30 June.
He rejoined the Terriers for a second spell in August 2020 and has scored a total of 39 goals in 239 league appearances for the club.
"I've always enjoyed working with him, we have a great relationship together and I know he'll continue to give everything next season," boss Neil Warnock told the club website.