Danny Ward has also worked with Huddersfield boss Neil Warnock at Rotherham and Cardiff

Huddersfield Town forward Danny Ward has signed a new two-year deal.

The 32-year-old's previous contract was due to come to an end on 30 June.

He rejoined the Terriers for a second spell in August 2020 and has scored a total of 39 goals in 239 league appearances for the club.