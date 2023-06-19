Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Brendan Rodgers is expected to return to Celtic, having left in 2019

Brendan Rodgers is set to be appointed Celtic manager for the second time on Monday. (Sun) external-link

Rodgers has agreed terms on a long-term deal to return for a second stint in charge of Celtic and an announcement is expected this week. (Sky Sports) external-link

Luis Suarez says his former Liverpool manager Rodgers will be back where he belongs in the Champions League next season with Celtic. (Sun) external-link

Suarez believes Rodgers will take Celtic to the next level. (Record) external-link

New Hibernian striker Adam Le Fondre is happy to offer advice to the club's younger players, but only if they want his guidance. (Record) external-link

Hibs will play Gibraltar side Europa FC and Premier League outfit Bournemouth during their summer training camp in Spain next month. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription) external-link

New Dundee signing Antonio Portales' former coach at Monterrey, Miguel Mendoza, believes the defender can force his way into the Mexico team. (Courier - subscription) external-link

John McGinn ranks Scotland's Saturday win in Norway as more significant than beating Spain earlier in the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. (Record) external-link

Ryan Porteous reveals Scotland teammate Scott McTominay told him Elton John had asked after the Watford defender after McTominay met the music great. (Scotsman - subscription) external-link

Former Dundee United player and manager Paul Sturrock backs Jim Goodwin to take the Tangerines in the right direction. (Courier - subscription) external-link