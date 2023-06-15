Last updated on .From the section European Football

Vinicius Jr singled out those responsible for racially abusing him during a game at Valencia in May

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr will lead a special Fifa anti-racism committee made up of players, says the world governing body's president Gianni Infantino.

Infantino asked Vinicius to lead the committee, which will suggest stricter punishments for discriminatory behaviour in football.

The Brazil forward, 22, was racially abused several times last season.

"Enough is enough. There will be no more football with racism in it," Infantino said.

"The games should be stopped immediately when it happens."

As well as applying disciplinary and competition punishments, Infantino says that Fifa will pursue legal action against abusers in countries where racism occurs during football matches.

"We need to hear the players and what they need to work in a safer environment," he added. "We are very serious about it.

"We will implement very blunt and strong punishments to end, once and for all, the problem of racism in football. As president of Fifa, I feel I needed to talk personally with Vinicius about it."

Vinicius received support from across the world after the latest case of abuse during a game at Valencia in May.

La Liga president Javier Tebas and the league's handling of the incident was widely condemned after he told the player on social media that "you need to inform yourself properly", although Tebas later apologised.

Brazil are playing friendlies against Guinea in Barcelona on Saturday and Senegal in Lisbon on Tuesday as part of an anti-racism campaign.

"I'm overwhelmed and thankful for the huge support I received from everywhere," Vinicius said in a statement after training with Brazil on Thursday.

"Infantino came today to show his support and asked me for advice on which players I think should be on the committee Fifa is creating. I think it's important and necessary, I embrace it."

Spain have also agreed to play Brazil in a friendly in March next year at the Bernabeu, home of his club Real Madrid.