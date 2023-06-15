Last updated on .From the section European Football

Rudi Garcia left Al Nassr by mutual consent in April

Serie A champions Napoli have appointed Rudi Garcia as their new head coach.

The 59-year-old Frenchman replaces Luciano Spalletti, who left the club to take a sabbatical after guiding Napoli to a first Scudetto in 33 years in May.

Garcia, like Spalletti, previously managed Roma in Serie A while he won a French league and cup double with Lille in 2010-11.

After spells at Marseille and Lyon, Garcia left his most recent job at Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia in April.

"I have the pleasure of announcing that, after having met and attended him during the last 10 days, Mr Rudi Garcia will be the new coach of Napoli," said owner Aurelio De Laurentiis.

"A sincere welcome to him and a big good luck!"