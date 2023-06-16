Alessia Russo's last home game for Manchester United was a 2-1 win over local rivals Manchester City in May

England striker Alessia Russo will leave Manchester United this summer on the expiry of her contract and is closing in on a move to Arsenal.

United turned down two world-record bids from Arsenal in January for the 24-year-old, with the second offer believed to be almost £500,000.

Russo, who won Euro 2022 with England last summer, is now available for free.

Women's Super League rivals Arsenal have held talks with Russo and are heavy favourites to sign her.

"It's been the hardest decision I've ever had to make," Russo tweeted.

Russo joined United in 2020 under former manager Casey Stoney following two years in the United States at the University of North Carolina.

She was United's joint-top scorer in the WSL this season with 10 goals and one assist in 20 matches as they finished runners-up in the league - their highest ever finish, which ensured qualification for next season's Champions League.

United also reached the FA Cup final, losing 1-0 to Chelsea at Wembley in their first domestic cup final since reforming as a professional women's team in 2018.

Russo was a breakout star at Euro 2022, coming off the bench to score four times, including a memorable backheel in the semi-finals, as England won their first women's major tournament.

She will join the England squad in their preparations for this summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on 19 June.

Why could United not keep hold of Russo?

Alessia Russo scored a 91st minute winner against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in November and also scored the winner in April at Leigh Sports Village

Russo's departure from United has been on the cards for several months as negotiations have been ongoing but the club could not reach an agreement.

It is believed Russo has enjoyed her time at United and was open to discussions in the hope of reaching an agreement but the club were slow in their response to her personal demands.

Warning signs first arose in June 2022 when Russo turned down a contract offer from United, who still chose to exercise an option to extend her stay for another year.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's interest has been long term. They first enquired about Russo in 2020 before she opted to join United and their interest has intensified in the last 18 months, demonstrated by their two world-record bids in January.

United turned down an opportunity to cash in on Russo then, insisting the striker was not to be sold at any price, and manager Marc Skinner later said he was "very hopeful" Russo would agree to an extension.

However, with Russo keen to sort her future before the World Cup, United's inability to agree terms before June has opened the door for Arsenal.

It would be a marquee signing for Arsenal, who have faced competition from some of the world's biggest clubs including eight-time European champions Lyon, as well as several sides in the United States - all of which were able to negotiate with Russo for six months, while Arsenal had to wait until the season ended.

Arsenal secured qualification for the Champions League on the final day of the season despite an astonishing injury crisis throughout the campaign - including to several forwards - and that only increased their chase for Russo's signature, while the striker has always eyed Champions League football.

It is a bitter blow for United, who must now replace their star striker before their Champions League campaign begins next season, but will be battling with Europe's elite clubs in the transfer market.

They must also fend off heavy interest in full-back Ona Batlle from European champions Barcelona, while England goalkeeper Mary Earps has a year remaining on her contract and is being monitored closely by several clubs.

The move comes at a key point in Russo's career as she faces competition from Aston Villa's Rachel Daly for England's number nine shirt, and she is poised to compete in the Champions League for the first time next season.

Given the high-profile nature of her departure from United, she must deal with increased attention and expectation, though it did not faze Russo during Euro 2022 and she will not see it as a risky move.