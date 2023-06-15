Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Paul Digby began his professional career with Barnsley

Cambridge United midfielder Paul Digby has signed a new two-year contract with the League One club.

Digby, 28, who has made 147 appearances since arriving in July 2020, is now tied to the Abbey Stadium until 2025.

U's boss Mark Bonner said: "Paul's leadership, character and robustness makes him a vital part of the team.

"I feel like I am just getting started here. I am hungry for more success," said Digby.

"I feel like there is so much going right at the club. It is important sometimes to realise what you have got instead of looking elsewhere."

Cambridge finished 20th in League One in 2022-23, avoiding relegation by just a point.