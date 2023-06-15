Last updated on .From the section Preston

Greg Cunningham has been at Preston in his second spell since January 2021

Defender Greg Cunningham has signed a short-term deal with Preston North End which could extend to the end of next season, dependent on fitness.

The 32-year-old Republic of Ireland full-back is recovering from a hamstring injury which occurred in March and prematurely ended his season.

Cunningham, in his second spell with North End, has played 172 games and scored seven goals for the club.

"I feel strong. I'm getting fitter now," Cunningham told the club website.

"I've been in the last few days and I've been in a couple of weeks before everyone else just to finalise the latter stages and be ready to go for pre-season day one."

His deal will expire on 31 December 2023, with the prospect of it running further to June.