Quiz: Can you name the players with the most caps for England Under-21s?
Last updated on .From the section Football
England's first match at the Under-21 European Championships gets under way against the Czech Republic in Georgia on Thursday.
England last won the tournament in 1984 and plenty of Three Lions legends have appeared for the junior side.
But who are the 23 players who have won 23 caps or more? You have eight minutes to name them all. Good luck!
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
