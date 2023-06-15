Close menu
International Friendlies
ArgentinaArgentina2AustraliaAustralia0

Argentina 2-0 Australia: Lionel Messi scores fastest career goal in Beijing friendly

Lionel Messi scoring against Australia
Since the start of the 2022 World Cup Lionel Messi has scored 12 goals across his past 10 games for Argentina

Lionel Messi scored his fastest career goal as Argentina comfortably beat Australia in a friendly in Beijing.

Captain Messi, 35, opened the scoring after one minute and 19 seconds, curling a finish into the top left corner from the edge of the box.

Substitute German Pezzella doubled the world champions' lead with a header in the 68th minute.

Australia's Mitch Duke had a first-half effort pushed onto the post by Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

But Argentina always looked comfortable in Messi's first match since agreeing to join American side Inter Miami.

Lionel Scaloni's side were playing their third fixture since lifting the World Cup in December, and their first outside of Argentina.

Line-ups

Argentina

Formation 4-4-2

  • 23E Martínez
  • 26Molina
  • 13Romero
  • 19OtamendiSubstituted forPezzellaat 45'minutes
  • 8Acuña
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forLo Celsoat 59'minutes
  • 7De PaulSubstituted forRodríguezat 79'minutes
  • 24FernándezSubstituted forParedesat 74'minutes
  • 15GonzálezSubstituted forGarnachoat 74'minutes
  • 10Messi
  • 20Mac AllisterSubstituted forÁlvarezat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Benítez
  • 2Medina
  • 3Tagliafico
  • 5Paredes
  • 6Pezzella
  • 9Álvarez
  • 12Rulli
  • 14Palacios
  • 16Almada
  • 17Ocampos
  • 18Rodríguez
  • 21Lo Celso
  • 22Simeone
  • 25Balerdi
  • 28Garnacho

Australia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ryan
  • 3AtkinsonBooked at 47minsSubstituted forStrainat 73'minutes
  • 19Souttar
  • 4Rowles
  • 5Bos
  • 7LeckieSubstituted forRobertsonat 73'minutes
  • 20Baccus
  • 6O'NeillSubstituted forGenreauat 63'minutes
  • 14McGreeSubstituted forMetcalfeat 73'minutes
  • 15DukeSubstituted forBorrelloat 63'minutes
  • 9MaclarenSubstituted forHrusticat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Strain
  • 8Metcalfe
  • 10Hrustic
  • 11Borrello
  • 12Glover
  • 13Genreau
  • 16King
  • 17Devlin
  • 18Gauci
  • 21Robertson
  • 22Stensness
  • 23Circati
Referee:
Ning Ma
Attendance:
68,000

Match Stats

Home TeamArgentinaAway TeamAustralia
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home11
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Argentina 2, Australia 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Argentina 2, Australia 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Giovani Lo Celso (Argentina).

  4. Post update

    Denis Genreau (Australia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Marcos Acuña (Argentina).

  6. Post update

    Ryan Strain (Australia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Argentina. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Julián Álvarez is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Robertson (Australia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Leandro Paredes (Argentina).

  10. Post update

    Ajdin Hrustic (Australia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Australia. Conceded by Cristian Romero.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Ryan Strain.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Cristian Romero (Argentina).

  14. Post update

    Brandon Borrello (Australia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  16. Post update

    Delay in match (Argentina).

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alejandro Garnacho (Argentina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcos Acuña.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Argentina. Guido Rodríguez replaces Rodrigo De Paul.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Ryan Strain.

  20. Post update

    Leandro Paredes (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

