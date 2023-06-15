Match ends, Argentina 2, Australia 0.
Lionel Messi scored his fastest career goal as Argentina comfortably beat Australia in a friendly in Beijing.
Captain Messi, 35, opened the scoring after one minute and 19 seconds, curling a finish into the top left corner from the edge of the box.
Substitute German Pezzella doubled the world champions' lead with a header in the 68th minute.
Australia's Mitch Duke had a first-half effort pushed onto the post by Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.
But Argentina always looked comfortable in Messi's first match since agreeing to join American side Inter Miami.
Lionel Scaloni's side were playing their third fixture since lifting the World Cup in December, and their first outside of Argentina.
