Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Albie Morgan is Blackpool's first signing of the summer following their relegation from the Championship

Blackpool have signed midfielder Albie Morgan on a three-year deal with the option of a further 12 months following his release by Charlton Athletic

The 23-year-old came through the Addicks' academy and went on to make 146 first-team appearances.

"I'm delighted to be here and looking forward to the fresh start and new chapter in my career," he said. external-link

"Hopefully I can hit the ground running quickly and contribute as much as possible for a successful season."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.