Albie Morgan: Blackpool sign midfielder on three-year deal following Charlton Athletic release
Blackpool have signed midfielder Albie Morgan on a three-year deal with the option of a further 12 months following his release by Charlton Athletic
The 23-year-old came through the Addicks' academy and went on to make 146 first-team appearances.
"I'm delighted to be here and looking forward to the fresh start and new chapter in my career," he said.
"Hopefully I can hit the ground running quickly and contribute as much as possible for a successful season."
