Albie Morgan: Blackpool sign midfielder on three-year deal following Charlton Athletic release

Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Albie Morgan is Blackpool's first signing of the summer following their relegation from the Championship
Blackpool have signed midfielder Albie Morgan on a three-year deal with the option of a further 12 months following his release by Charlton Athletic

The 23-year-old came through the Addicks' academy and went on to make 146 first-team appearances.

"I'm delighted to be here and looking forward to the fresh start and new chapter in my career," he said.external-link

"Hopefully I can hit the ground running quickly and contribute as much as possible for a successful season."

