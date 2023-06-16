Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Sondre Tronstad made 89 league appearances for Vitesse Arnhem

Blackburn Rovers have signed Vitesse Arnhem midfielder Sondre Tronstad on a three-year deal.

The 27-year-old Norway international will join Rovers on a free transfer on 1 July.

He had a spell at Huddersfield Town earlier in his career but never made a senior appearance for the Terriers.

Tronstad is the second player to join Rovers, who finished eighth in the Championship last season, this summer, after Plymouth forward Niall Ennis.

