Neill Byrne previously worked with Stockport boss Dave Challinor at both Fylde and Hartlepool

Stockport County defender Neill Byrne has signed a new two-year deal.

The 30-year-old joined the Hatters on a short-term deal from Tranmere Rovers in January.

Byrne made 21 appearances as the Edgeley Park side made the League Two play-off final.