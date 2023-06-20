Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Like last year, Liverpool have games at the Singapore National Stadium

The football never stops - less than three weeks after the end of the international window, Premier League clubs begin their pre-season friendlies.

The games are spread across 14 countries, ranging from New York's MetLife Stadium to Rotherham's New York Stadium.

So who do your team face, when and where?

Pre-season fixture list

Last updated: Wednesday, 21 June - all times BST

Arsenal

13 July: FC Nurnberg v Arsenal (Max-Morlock-Stadion, Nuremberg) 19:00

20 July: MLS All-Stars v Arsenal (Audi Field, Washington DC) 04:30

22 July: Arsenal v Man Utd (MetLife Stadium, New York) 22:00

26 July: Arsenal v Barcelona (Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium) TBC

2 August: Arsenal v Monaco (Emirates Stadium) 18:00

Aston Villa

15 July: Walsall v Aston Villa (Bescot Stadium) 13:00

24 July: Newcastle v Aston Villa (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia) 00:00

27 July: Fulham v Aston Villa (Exploria Stadium, Orlando) 00:00

30 July: Aston Villa v Brentford (FedExField, Washington DC) 17:00

3 August: Aston Villa v Lazio (Bescot Stadium) 19:30

5 August: Valencia v Aston Villa (Mestalla) 20:00

Bournemouth

13 July: Bournemouth v Hibernian (Marbella Football Centre) 18:00

16 July: Bournemouth v Maccabi Tel Aviv (Marbella Football Center) TBC

29 July: Bournemouth v Atalanta (Vitality Stadium) 15:00

5 August: Bournemouth v Lorient (Vitality Stadium) 17:00

Brentford

12 July: Boreham Wood v Brentford (Meadow Park) 19:30

23 July: Fulham v Brentford (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia) 21:00

26 July: Brentford v Brighton (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta) 22:30

30 July: Aston Villa v Brentford (FedExField, Washington DC) 17:00

Brighton & Hove Albion

23 July: Chelsea v Brentford (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia) 00:00

26 July: Brentford v Brighton (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta) 22:30

29 July: Brighton v Newcastle (Red Bull Arena, New York) 00:30

Burnley

No pre-season games announced

Chelsea

20 July: Chelsea v Wrexham (Kenan Memorial Stadium, North Carolina) TBC

23 July: Chelsea v Brighton (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia) 00:00

27 July: Newcastle v Chelsea (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta) 01:15

30 July: Chelsea v Fulham (FedExField, Washington DC) 19:45

3 August: Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund (Soldier Field, Chicago) 01:30

Crystal Palace

11 July: Barnet v Crystal Palace (The Hive) 19:30

19 July: Crawley v Crystal Palace (Broadfield Stadium) 19:45

27 July: Crystal Palace v Millonarios (SeatGeek Stadium, Chicago) 01:00

31 July: Crystal Palace v Sevilla (Comerica Park, Detroit) TBC

Everton

14 July: Stade Nyonnais v Everton (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon, Switzerland) 17:00

22 July: Tranmere v Everton (Prenton Park) 14:00

22 July: Wigan v Everton (DW Stadium) 14:00

25 July: Bolton v Everton (University of Bolton Stadium) 19:45

29 July: Stoke v Everton (Bet365 Stadium) 15:00

5 August: Everton v Sporting Lisbon (Goodison Park) 15:00

Fulham

23 July: Fulham v Brentford (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia) 21:00

27 July: Fulham v Aston Villa (Exploria Stadium, Orlando) 00:00

30 July: Chelsea v Fulham (FedExField, Washington DC) 19:45

Liverpool

19 July: Karlsruher v Liverpool (BBBank Wildpark, Karlsruher) 17:30

24 July: Greuther Furth v Liverpool (behind closed doors) 12:00

30 July: Liverpool v Leicester (Singapore National Stadium) 10:00

2 August: Liverpool v Bayern Munich (Singapore National Stadium) 12:30

Luton Town

No pre-season games announced

Manchester City

23 July: Yokohama F Marinos v Manchester City (Japan National Stadium, Tokyo) TBC

26 July: Manchester City v Bayern Munich (Japan National Stadium, Tokyo) 11:30

30 July: Manchester City v Atletico Madrid (Seoul World Cup Stadium) TBC

Manchester United

12 July: Manchester United v Leeds (Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo) 16:00

19 July: Manchester United v Lyon (Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh) 14:00

22 July: Manchester United v Arsenal (MetLife Stadium, New York) 22:00

26 July: Manchester United v Wrexham (Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego) 03:30

27 July: Manchester United v Real Madrid (NRG Stadium, Houston) 03:30

31 July: Manchester United v Borussia Dortmund (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas) 02:00

6 August: Manchester United v Athletic Bilbao (Aviva Stadium, Dublin) 16:00

Newcastle United

15 July: Gateshead v Newcastle (International Stadium) 12:30

18 July: Rangers v Newcastle (Ibrox Stadium) 19:45

24 July: Newcastle v Aston Villa (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia) 00:00

27 July: Newcastle v Chelsea (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta) 01:15

29 July: Brighton v Newcastle (Red Bull Arena, New York) 00:30

Nottingham Forest

15 July: Notts County v Nottingham Forest (Meadow Lane) 13:00

30 July: PSV Eindhoven v Nottingham Forest (Philips Stadion, Eindhoven) 17:30

2 August: Nottingham Forest v Stade Rennais (St George's Park) 19:00

5 August: Eintracht Frankfurt v Nottingham Forest (Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt) 14:30

Sheffield United

15 July: Chesterfield v Sheffield United (Technique Stadium) 15:00

25 July: Rotherham v Sheffield United (AESSEAL New York Stadium) 19:00

29 July: Derby v Sheffield United (Pride Park Stadium) 15:00

Tottenham Hotspur

18 July: Tottenham v West Ham (Optus Stadium, Perth) 12:00

23 July: Leicester v Tottenham (Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok) 11:00

26 July: Tottenham v Roma (Singapore National Stadium) 12:30

West Ham United

10 July: Boreham Wood v West Ham (Meadow Park) 19:00

15 July: Perth Glory v West Ham (Optus Stadium, Perth) 11:00

18 July: Tottenham v West Ham (Optus Stadium, Perth) 12:00

22 July: Dagenham & Redbridge v West Ham (Chigwell Construction Stadium) 15:00

29 July: Rennes v West Ham (Roazhon Park, Rennes) 17:00

Wolverhampton Wanderers

26 July: Wolves v Celtic (Suwon World Cup Stadium, South Korea) 12:00

29 July: Wolves v Roma (Incheon Asiad Stadium, South Korea) 12:00

5 August: Wolves v Stade Rennais (Molineux) 13:00

