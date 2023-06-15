Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Leighton Clarkson is back after saying goodbye to Aberdeen fans last month

Leighton Clarkson has signed for Aberdeen from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee after the midfielder's year-long loan at Pittodrie.

The 21-year-old, who has signed a four-year contract, made 38 appearances, scoring six goals, as the Dons finished third in the Scottish Premiership.

Manager Barry Robson hailed the Englishman's "positive impact".

"Its hugely encouraging that he has now chosen this club as his home and best place for his development," he said.

"He is a brilliant prospect and exactly the type of player we want here at the club. He's young, hungry, and technically very good.

"He was much admired for the creativity he brought on the pitch and showed a real affinity with the supporters during his time at Pittodrie last season."

Clarkson, who has been capped for England at under-20 level, came through the Liverpool youth ranks and made three first-team appearances before being sent on loan.

His first port of call was local club Blackburn Rovers in summer 2021.

After playing seven times for the Championship side, he next headed to Pittodrie, where he quickly endeared himself to fans by scoring on his debut and finding the net three times in his first six outings.

Clarkson becomes Aberdeen's second signing of the summer, the club having already announced the arrival of defender Nicky Devlin from Premiership rivals Livingston.

Robson added that he "will be looking to announce more new faces in the very near future".