Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Terry Devlin (left) helped Glentoran qualify for qualify for the Europa Conference League last season

Portsmouth have signed midfielder Terry Devlin from Irish Premiership side Glentoran on an initial three-year deal, for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old scored six goals in 44 games last season and his contract includes the option of a further year.

"Terry can run, he can compete and score goals," Pompey head coach John Mousinho told the the club website external-link .

"He's an attacking midfielder who adds qualities to our group that we don't already have.

"We do feel that he has a very promising future in the game, but we also believe that he can make an impact for us during the forthcoming season."

Devlin, who has played for Northern Ireland Under-21s and trained with the senior men's team, is Portsmouth's fourth signing this summer.