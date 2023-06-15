Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Former Oxford United striker and club 'legend', Matty Taylor, says he would love to return to the U's one day.

The 33-year-old, who spent part of last season on loan at Port Vale, was released last month.

"If there were an opportunity to do it again I would love that - only time will tell," he told BBC Radio Oxford's The Dub podcast.

"If Liam [Manning] wanted me to stay and be a third choice striker then I would back myself to be playing."

He added: "I always back myself and I will always have the attitude of wanting to play and score as many goals as possible."

Taylor first joined Oxford, his hometown club, as a youth player and returned in 2019 to score 64 goals in 164 games and twice help the U's to the League One play-offs.

He was allowed to join Vale on loan in January and scored four goals in 14 appearances.

The striker said he did not leave Oxford because of a personality clash with former U's head coach Karl Robinson.

"Throughout different periods of the season it was just really, really frustrating for me," added Taylor.

"Going from the side that I joined to what we became was unrecognisable.

"It got to a point where I think people started thinking I was a problem and then when I went away it became clear that you could put anybody in that team and nobody could score goals.

"We were all just in a rut, low on confidence and we had lost our way of playing.

"I'm fine with the gaffer [Karl Robinson]. I spoke to him yesterday and we talk on the phone and via text, and he sent me a nice message when I got to 500 appearances."

'Its been a pleasure to put the Oxford shirt on'

Taylor has not found a new team yet but said he has "plenty left in the tank" and that he was "talking to people".

But whether it is on or off the pitch, returning to Oxford one day is something he is passionate about.

"At the moment I've still got my playing head on," he said.

"But I've done my coaching badges and one day if I can return and give back to the club that has given so much to me, whether that is helping with the youth where I started, then that is important to me.

"From the day I walked in until the day I left, it's been a pleasure to put the Oxford shirt on.

"It's mad really, I was just a young lad from Kidlington who wanted to play for Oxford and I managed to do it."