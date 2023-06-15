Celtic and Brendan Rodgers are finalising a deal that will make the 50-year-old Northern Irishman the highest-paid manager in the Scottish champions' history, earning him in excess of the £2m-plus salary he received in his first spell at the club. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Brendan Rodgers is set to be handed a "lucrative" contract and a "big" budget for the summer transfer window if the final details of his appointment as Celtic manager can be agreed. (Football Insider) external-link

Leeds United remain locked in interviews aimed at securing a new head coach with Celtic target Brendan Rodgers out of the process after indicating firmly that he does not intend to drop into England's Championship. (The Athletic) external-link

Celtic will continue to block John Kennedy from following Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham Hotspur with potential new manager Brendan Rodgers keen to keep the assistant boss as part of his backroom staff. (Football Scotland) external-link

Scott Brown, the former Celtic midfielder now managing Fleetwood Town, is Brendan Rodgers' potential assistant manager should current number two John Kennedy follow Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham Hotspur. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Republic of Ireland winger Mikey Johnston, the 24-year-old who spent last season on loan to Vitoria Guimaraes, hopes a return to Celtic for Brendan Rodgers means he can start again with a clean slate at the Scottish champions. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Celtic midfielder Moi Elyounoussi has confirmed he will leave Southampton as a free agent at the end of the month following relegation from the Premier League, opening up a possible return to the Scottish champions, whose incoming manager, Brendan Rodgers, tried to sign him for Leicester City. (Football Scotland) external-link

Aberdeen are the frontrunners to secure a return for midfielder Leighton Clarkson, despite interest from other clubs, including Celtic, Rangers and Reading, with Liverpool willing to allow the 21-year-old to leave on a permanent deal after his loan spell at Pittodrie. (Football Insider) external-link

Kilmarnock are the front runners to sign Matty Kennedy after the 28-year-old winger's release by Aberdeen. (The Courier) external-link

Groningen are close to agreeing a deal for Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen for a fee of around £500,000, plus add-ons, with the Dutch club hopeful of concluding the transfer next week. (Anthony Joseph on Twitter) external-link

Max Johnston has held talks with several clubs and has now left things with his agent to finalise his next move over the next week or so, with the 19-year-old full-back out of contract with Motherwell and having caught the eyes of Bournemouth, Burnley, Luton Town, Augusburg, Torino, Sporting Lisbon and Norwich City. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson is interested in midfielder Jamie McGrath with the 26-year-old midfielder's future at Wigan Athletic uncertain after his loan to Dundee United and both clubs having been relegated. (The Herald) external-link

Shaun Maloney's future as Wigan Athletic manager has been secured after the club were taken over on Wednesday. (Football Scotland) external-link

Former Dundee United head coach Liam Fox, who has left Aberdeen after a spell as first-team coach, has held talks with Heart of Midlothian over their B team manager role. (Football Scotland) external-link

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin says that, following relegation, he has adjusted his summer signing targets to players who have the personality to thrive in Scotland's second tier. (The Courier) external-link