Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor has signed a one-year contract extension with the Women's Super League club.

Taylor, whose previous deal had been set to expire this summer, took charge of the side in May 2020.

City finished fourth in the WSL last season.

"I'm very happy to be able to commit to City for another season, and 2023-24 is one that I'm so excited about," said 50-year-old Taylor.

Taylor, who won the FA Cup in 2020 and League Cup in 2022 with City, was under pressure at the start of last season after his side lost their first two WSL games and were beaten by Real Madrid in Champions League qualifying.

"We have been in a transitional period over the past 12 months, and the women's game has changed so much during my three years in charge," said Taylor, who played for City's men's side between 1998 and 2001, and who also featured for Bristol Rovers, Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Burnley.

"We were fortunate to win trophies in each of my first two seasons, and although we haven't been successful on that front this past year, the pride I've taken has come in different forms.

"I've really felt that it has been so enjoyable in terms of where the team is at, where I think that they can go and what they can achieve for this football club.

"I know that there is pressure on us to succeed, but I enjoy that - I have always challenged myself throughout my career and that's now more important than ever as a coach."