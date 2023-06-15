Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Lewis has struggled for game time at Newcastle United

Euro 2024 qualifying - Group H: Denmark v Northern Ireland Venue: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen Date: Friday, 16 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST

Newcastle United full-back Jamal Lewis has pulled out of the Northern Ireland squad with a knee injury.

The left-back has not made the journey to Copenhagen for Friday evening's Euro 2024 qualifier against Denmark.

Lewis, 25, will also miss Monday evening's visit of Kazakhstan to Belfast's Windsor Park.

It means what was originally a 28-man squad named by manager Michael O'Neill is now down to 26, with Bolton's Eoin Toal having previously pulled out.

Northern Ireland go into the double-header in fifth place in Group H.

They opened with a 2-0 victory away to San Marino in March before losing 1-0 at home to Finland a few days later.

Lewis' withdrawal leaves O'Neill with few naturally left-sided players in the squad, but the Northern Ireland boss revealed they have been working on a way to deal with that.

"Unfortunately Jamal aggravated a knee injury earlier this week so is not with us," O'Neill said.

"Naturally with Shane Ferguson out as well, probably our two most prominent left-sided players are unavailable, but we have worked very hard in training. We had three really good days back in Belfast and we think we have found a way to accommodate for that."