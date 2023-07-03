The 2023 Women's World Cup is taking place in Australia and New Zealand between 20 July and 20 August. Two-time champions Germany are in Group H, along with Morocco, Colombia and South Korea. BBC Sport takes a closer look at those teams.

Colombia

Manager: Nelson Abadia, 67, has coached Colombia since 2017, keeping his role even after failing to reach the 2019 World Cup. They reached the final of the 2022 Copa American Feminina - where they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat by Brazil - to return to the global stage. Abadia generally lines his side up in an attack-minded 4-2-3-1 formation, with two pivots in midfield to protect the defence while the three behind the forward are encouraged to swap positions and pose questions.

Star player: Daniela Montoya, 32, has had an up-and-down relationship with the national team - she scored a stunning long-distance goal against Mexico in the 2015 World Cup, but has previously been vocal in criticising the national federation over late bonuses. In 2023, she is the captain and a key driving force in midfield. Her passing ability help Colombia to spark fast transitions when the ball is won back from their opponents.

Daniela Montoya helped Colombia to their best ever Women's World Cup showing, reaching the knock-outs in 2015

Form guide

*as of 3 July 2023

Tournament history

World Cup record Previous tournaments 2 Best result Round of 16: 2015

Germany

Manager: Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, 55, oversaw Germany's run to the Euro 2022 final, where they were beaten by England at Wembley. Before the final Germany had looked close to unstoppable in attack with 13 goals in five games, while Voss-Tecklenburg also has her side well organised defensively - until Wembley, no opposition player scored against them at the Euros. She has already signed a contract through to 2025, meaning she will coach the national team at the Paris Olympics and the next Euros in Switzerland.

Star player: Had captain Alexandra Popp, 32, not been injured for the Euro 2022 final, the result may well have been very different. The Wolfsburg striker had until then scored in every game for Germany in the tournament, and when fully fit is one of the deadliest forwards in world football. In 2022-23 she scored 16 goals in 21 Bundesliga games while also helping her club to the Champions League final, where they went 2-0 up against Barcelona before succumbing in the second half.

Alexandra Popp also captained the Wolfsburg side which reached the 2022-23 Women's Champions League final, losing to Barcelona

Form guide

*as of 3 July 2023

Tournament history

World Cup record Previous tournaments 8 Best result Champions: 2003, 2007

Morocco

Manager: Frenchman Reynald Pedros, 51, guided Lyon to the Division 1 Feminine and Women's Champions League double during both his seasons in charge of the French giants between 2017 and 2019, so his appointment represented a coup for Morocco when he was hired in 2021. He led them to a first Women's African Cup of Nations for 22 years, where a thrilling run to the final earned a place at the World Cup. As a player, Pedros earned 25 international caps for France, missing a penalty in the Euro 96 semi-final shoot-out.

Star Player: Rosella Ayane, 27, was born in Reading and played for England up to under-19 level, however was convinced to play for the country of her father's family. The Tottenham striker has been the forward spark Morocco needed, with seven goals in 15 games since her senior international debut in June 2021. She told Sky external-link : "For me, it was kind of a no-brainer. I have such a close connection with Morocco. It has such a special place in my heart, and it just felt right."

Rosella Ayane was part of the Morocco side which finished as runners-up at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations

Form guide

*as of 3 July 2023

Tournament history

World Cup record Previous tournaments 0

South Korea

Manager: Colin Bell, 61, was born in Leicester and was a Foxes player from 1980 to 1982 without making a senior appearance. He moved to Germany and went into a coaching career which has included spells as manager of Ireland women and assistant coach of Huddersfield Town men. Bell led Korea to their first ever Asian Cup final last year - in the process qualifying them for the World Cup - however suffered a 4-0 defeat by China.

Star Player: Ji So-yun, 32, left Chelsea last summer after eight years, 210 games and six WSL titles. Now playing her club football back home for Seoul, she remains the beating heart of the South Korean midfield. With 66 goals, she is her country's all-time record scorer. "She's just a magician," Chelsea midfielder Erin Cuthbert said of Ji. "Ji So-yun is unbelievable because she can change a game just like that."

Ji So-yun (centre) featured for South Korea at the Arnold Clark Cup, playing in all three of their matches

Form guide

*as of 3 July 2023

Tournament history