Taye Ashby-Hammond: Stevenage sign Fulham keeper after loan spell
Last updated on .From the section Stevenage
Stevenage have signed goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond from Fulham on a permanent deal after a season on loan with the club.
The 24-year-old joined the now League One club on loan last June while they were in the fourth tier.
He kept 13 clean sheets in 29 appearances during their promotion-winning campaign from League Two.
Ashby-Hammond did not play for Fulham's first team, with further loan spells at Maidenhead United and Boreham Wood.