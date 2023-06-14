Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Taye Ashby-Hammond kept 13 clean sheets during his spell on loan with Stevenage last season

Stevenage have signed goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond from Fulham on a permanent deal after a season on loan with the club.

The 24-year-old joined the now League One club on loan last June while they were in the fourth tier.

He kept 13 clean sheets in 29 appearances during their promotion-winning campaign from League Two.

Ashby-Hammond did not play for Fulham's first team, with further loan spells at Maidenhead United and Boreham Wood.