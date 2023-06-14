Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Abo Eisa has worked with Mariners boss Paul Hurst at both Shrewsbury and Scunthorpe

Grimsby Town have signed forward Abo Eisa on a one-year deal.

The 27-year-old will join the Mariners on 1 July after being released by League Two rivals Bradford City at the end of the past season.

Eisa was restricted to just 18 league appearances in two seasons with the Bantams because of injury.

"I know the gaffer [Paul Hurst] well, this will be the third time I've signed for him, and I know what I'm getting coming here," he told the club website. external-link

Boss Hurst added: "He's an attacking player who likes to run with the ball, and has the ability to beat defenders and take the team higher up the pitch."

