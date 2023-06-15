Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Lewis Ferguson (left) scored a goal in all three of Bologna's final games of the Serie A season

Euro 2024 Qualifying Group A: Norway v Scotland Venue: Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo Date: Saturday, 17 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app, watch highlights on BBC One Scotland & BBC iPlayer

Lewis Ferguson says he has "grown" as a footballer and a person after a season in Serie A and feels more equipped to challenge for a Scotland start.

Five of the 23-year-old midfielder's six caps have come from the bench.

But he goes into Euro 2024 qualifiers against Norway and Georgia on the back of a much-praised spell with Bologna after his transfer from Aberdeen.

"I've had a great season," he said. "I think, on the pitch, I've improved. And I've grown as a person as well."

Ferguson has made 33 appearances for Bologna, 28 of them starts, and scored in each of the final three games of the season to take his total to seven for the side who finished ninth in Italy's top flight.

"The standard of league is really high," he said. "Series A is definitely on the rise.

"Although they lost, all three European finals had Italian teams and these are the guys we are playing every week."

Now Ferguson is itching to "make an impact" at international level while mindful that he faces a tough battle to break into a central midfield where Scotland have "top players playing at the top level".

"It's healthy," he said. "It is difficult to break in, but I know I need to improve if I am going to break through and I think I've done that.

"I came out my comfort zone. I think you need to do that if you are going to improve. But I need to be patient and try to catch the manager's eye."

Ferguson feels "comfortable" playing in various roles - "whether it is the deeper one, the box-to-box, or the guy that is in behind the striker" - and pinpoints the influence of head coach Thiago Motta, the former Italy midfielder.

Asked how he had improved as a player, he suggested: "Most things tactically has been a really big thing, because Italian football is really tactical. There's a lot of detail and I think that side of the game I have really improved on.

"Technical stuff, I have improved massively because of the way the manager over there wants us to play. It's total football, but it's really good.

"The intensity is really high on and off the ball. It is a different type of training, but it has helped me improve.

"When you move country, new culture, you grow as a person as well. It's been really positive."