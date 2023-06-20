Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Erling Haaland has scored three of Norway's five goals in Euro 2024 qualifying so far

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland scored twice as Norway secured a routine home win in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus.

Haaland scored 52 goals in all competitions for City in 2022-23 as they won the Treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

Norway took an early lead against Cyprus through Ola Solbakken's goal.

Haaland converted a penalty and scored again four minutes later, before Grigoris Kastanos pulled a goal back.

Haaland's second and Norway's third was set up for him by Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard.

Norway have not qualified for a major tournament since Euro 2000 and made a poor start to this campaign as they bid to reach next summer's Euro 2024 in Germany.

They lost 3-0 in Spain, drew 1-1 in Georgia and were beating Scotland on Saturday before conceding two late goals to lose 2-1 to Steve Clarke's side.