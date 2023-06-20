Match ends, Norway 3, Cyprus 1.
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland scored twice as Norway secured a routine home win in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus.
Haaland scored 52 goals in all competitions for City in 2022-23 as they won the Treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.
Norway took an early lead against Cyprus through Ola Solbakken's goal.
Haaland converted a penalty and scored again four minutes later, before Grigoris Kastanos pulled a goal back.
Haaland's second and Norway's third was set up for him by Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard.
Norway have not qualified for a major tournament since Euro 2000 and made a poor start to this campaign as they bid to reach next summer's Euro 2024 in Germany.
They lost 3-0 in Spain, drew 1-1 in Georgia and were beating Scotland on Saturday before conceding two late goals to lose 2-1 to Steve Clarke's side.
Line-ups
Norway
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Nyland
- 14RyersonSubstituted forWembangomoat 59'minutes
- 4Strandberg
- 15Østigård
- 5Meling
- 10Ødegaard
- 6BergSubstituted forThorstvedtat 74'minutes
- 16AursnesBooked at 18minsSubstituted forVeldeat 87'minutes
- 19Sørloth
- 9HaalandSubstituted forFinneat 87'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 17SolbakkenSubstituted forBergeat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Gregersen
- 3Ajer
- 7Velde
- 8Berge
- 11Elyounoussi
- 12Dyngeland
- 13Selvik
- 18Thorstvedt
- 20Dæhli
- 21Finne
- 22Wembangomo
- 23Strand Larsen
Cyprus
Formation 5-4-1
- 15Mall
- 8AntoniouSubstituted forLoizouat 62'minutes
- 6Gogic
- 19Laifis
- 4Ioannou
- 7Correia de Barros
- 5CharalampousSubstituted forTzionisat 62'minutes
- 13KousoulosSubstituted forSatsiasat 90+2'minutes
- 20Kastanos
- 14PileasSubstituted forAndreouat 61'minutes
- 23PittasBooked at 37minsSubstituted forChristofiat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Panayi
- 2Korrea
- 3Antoniades
- 9Christofi
- 10Loizou
- 11Ilia
- 12Demetriou
- 16Andreou
- 17Sergiou
- 18Satsias
- 21Tzionis
- 22Michael
- Referee:
- Aleksandar Stavrev
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norway 3, Cyprus 1.
Goal!
Goal! Norway 3, Cyprus 1. Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dimitrios Christofi.
Post update
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Anderson Correia.
Substitution
Substitution, Cyprus. Giannis Satsias replaces Ioannis Kousoulos.
Post update
Kristoffer Velde (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alex Gogic (Cyprus).
Post update
Hand ball by Dimitrios Christofi (Cyprus).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Bård Finne (Norway) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Joël Mall (Cyprus).
Post update
Foul by Bård Finne (Norway).
Post update
Joël Mall (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Kristoffer Velde replaces Fredrik Aursnes.
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Bård Finne replaces Erling Haaland.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sander Berge (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Fredrik Aursnes following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Konstantinos Laifis.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Erling Haaland (Norway) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Alex Gogic.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Martin Ødegaard (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Brice Wembangomo.