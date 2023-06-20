Close menu
European Championship - Qualifying Group A
NorwayNorway3CyprusCyprus1

Norway 3-1 Cyprus: Erling Haaland scores twice in Euro 2024 qualifier

Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Erling Haaland scores for Norway against Cyprus
Erling Haaland has scored three of Norway's five goals in Euro 2024 qualifying so far

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland scored twice as Norway secured a routine home win in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus.

Haaland scored 52 goals in all competitions for City in 2022-23 as they won the Treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

Norway took an early lead against Cyprus through Ola Solbakken's goal.

Haaland converted a penalty and scored again four minutes later, before Grigoris Kastanos pulled a goal back.

Haaland's second and Norway's third was set up for him by Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard.

Norway have not qualified for a major tournament since Euro 2000 and made a poor start to this campaign as they bid to reach next summer's Euro 2024 in Germany.

They lost 3-0 in Spain, drew 1-1 in Georgia and were beating Scotland on Saturday before conceding two late goals to lose 2-1 to Steve Clarke's side.

Line-ups

Norway

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Nyland
  • 14RyersonSubstituted forWembangomoat 59'minutes
  • 4Strandberg
  • 15Østigård
  • 5Meling
  • 10Ødegaard
  • 6BergSubstituted forThorstvedtat 74'minutes
  • 16AursnesBooked at 18minsSubstituted forVeldeat 87'minutes
  • 19Sørloth
  • 9HaalandSubstituted forFinneat 87'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 17SolbakkenSubstituted forBergeat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Gregersen
  • 3Ajer
  • 7Velde
  • 8Berge
  • 11Elyounoussi
  • 12Dyngeland
  • 13Selvik
  • 18Thorstvedt
  • 20Dæhli
  • 21Finne
  • 22Wembangomo
  • 23Strand Larsen

Cyprus

Formation 5-4-1

  • 15Mall
  • 8AntoniouSubstituted forLoizouat 62'minutes
  • 6Gogic
  • 19Laifis
  • 4Ioannou
  • 7Correia de Barros
  • 5CharalampousSubstituted forTzionisat 62'minutes
  • 13KousoulosSubstituted forSatsiasat 90+2'minutes
  • 20Kastanos
  • 14PileasSubstituted forAndreouat 61'minutes
  • 23PittasBooked at 37minsSubstituted forChristofiat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Panayi
  • 2Korrea
  • 3Antoniades
  • 9Christofi
  • 10Loizou
  • 11Ilia
  • 12Demetriou
  • 16Andreou
  • 17Sergiou
  • 18Satsias
  • 21Tzionis
  • 22Michael
Referee:
Aleksandar Stavrev

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwayAway TeamCyprus
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home17
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Norway 3, Cyprus 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Norway 3, Cyprus 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Norway 3, Cyprus 1. Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dimitrios Christofi.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Anderson Correia.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Cyprus. Giannis Satsias replaces Ioannis Kousoulos.

  6. Post update

    Kristoffer Velde (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Alex Gogic (Cyprus).

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Dimitrios Christofi (Cyprus).

  9. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  10. Booking

    Bård Finne (Norway) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Joël Mall (Cyprus).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Bård Finne (Norway).

  13. Post update

    Joël Mall (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Norway. Kristoffer Velde replaces Fredrik Aursnes.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Norway. Bård Finne replaces Erling Haaland.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sander Berge (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Fredrik Aursnes following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Konstantinos Laifis.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Erling Haaland (Norway) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Alex Gogic.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Martin Ødegaard (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Brice Wembangomo.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 20th June 2023

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland440091812
2Georgia311134-14
3Norway411257-24
4Spain21013213
5Cyprus300328-60

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France440090912
2Greece32015236
3R. of Ireland31024313
4Netherlands210134-13
5Gibraltar4004012-120

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England44001511412
2Ukraine32014406
3Italy21013213
4North Macedonia3102411-73
5Malta400419-80

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey43017529
2Armenia32017526
3Croatia21103124
4Wales411247-34
5Latvia300336-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep32106157
2Albania32015236
3Moldova412145-15
4Poland310246-23
5Faroe Islands301227-51

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria431093610
2Belgium32107167
3Sweden31025503
4Estonia301226-41
5Azerbaijan3012210-81

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary32105057
2Serbia32105147
3Montenegro311112-14
4Bulgaria402226-42
5Lithuania301215-41

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland430110379
2Kazakhstan43018449
3Denmark42117527
4Slovenia42115417
5Northern Ireland410323-13
6San Marino4004013-130

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland4310123910
2Romania42206338
3Israel421156-17
4Belarus4103410-63
5Kosovo403134-13
6Andorra401337-41

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal44001401412
2Slovakia431051410
3Luxembourg421146-27
4Bos-Herze410337-43
5Iceland41038623
6Liechtenstein4004014-140
View full European Championship tables

