Match ends, Moldova 3, Poland 2.
Moldova, ranked 171st in the world, stunned Poland as they came from 2-0 down to win only their second qualifying game since 2013.
Poland, who are 23rd in Fifa's rankings and beat Germany in a friendly on Friday, looked in control after 34 minutes in Chisinau.
Arkadiusz Milik gave Fernando Santos' side the lead and then set up Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski for his 79th goal for his country - 67 more than Moldova's new record goalscorer has netted.
Ion Nicolaescu, who plays for Beitar Jerusalem, scored twice to get the minnows back on level terms. Those strikes took the 24-year-old, who has won 34 caps, on to a national record 12 goals.
The previous record was the 11 scored by Serghei Clescenco, who is now Moldova's manager.
It was to get even better as defender Vladyslav Baboglo headed in a late winner on only his second cap from a cross by Serafim Cojocari, who had replaced Nicolaescu just 23 seconds earlier.
Oleksandriya's Baboglo made his Moldova debut only last week, having previously played for Ukraine up to under-21 level.
Moldova - who are ranked below St Lucia and Vanuatu - had won only one of their past 43 games in European Championship or World Cup qualifiers, a 1-0 win over Andorra in 2019.
Along with draws against the Faroe Islands and the Czech Republic, Moldova move above Poland into third place in Euro 2024 qualifying Group E.
Line-ups
Moldova
Formation 3-4-3
- 23RaileanBooked at 89mins
- 14Craciun
- 4Mudrac
- 5Posmac
- 21Revenco
- 3BabogloBooked at 51mins
- 6DrosSubstituted forMotpanat 45'minutes
- 2ReabciukBooked at 90mins
- 13Cojocaru
- 9NicolaescuBooked at 80minsSubstituted forCojocariat 85'minutes
- 10DamascanSubstituted forPostolachiat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Celeadnic
- 7Cojocari
- 8Motpan
- 11Belousov
- 12Avram
- 15Jardan
- 16Stîna
- 17Postolachi
- 18Iosipoi
- 19Bogaciuc
- 20Platica
- 22Stefan
Poland
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Szczesny
- 19FrankowskiSubstituted forBereszynskiat 64'minutes
- 4Kedziora
- 5Bednarek
- 14Kiwior
- 21ZalewskiSubstituted forKaminskiat 64'minutes
- 10Szymanski
- 17SzymanskiSubstituted forLinettyat 83'minutes
- 20Zielinski
- 9Lewandowski
- 7MilikSubstituted forSwiderskiat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lederman
- 3Wieteska
- 6Bielik
- 8Linetty
- 11Swiderski
- 12Skorupski
- 13Kaminski
- 15Skóras
- 16Legowski
- 18Bereszynski
- 22Dragowski
- 23Slisz
- Referee:
- Filip Glova
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home25
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Moldova 3, Poland 2.
Post update
Foul by Jakub Kaminski (Poland).
Post update
Serafim Cojocari (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Hand ball by Maxim Cojocaru (Moldova).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Virgiliu Postolachi (Moldova).
Post update
Foul by Jakub Kiwior (Poland).
Post update
Virgiliu Postolachi (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sebastian Szymanski (Poland) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Oleg Reabciuk (Moldova) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Bartosz Bereszynski (Poland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Oleg Reabciuk (Moldova).
Post update
Foul by Karol Linetty (Poland).
Post update
Vladyslav Baboglo (Moldova) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Dorian Railean (Moldova) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Karol Linetty (Poland) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jakub Kaminski following a set piece situation.
Post update
Robert Lewandowski (Poland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Nichita Motpan (Moldova).
Post update
Bartosz Bereszynski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.