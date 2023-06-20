Match ends, Iceland 0, Portugal 1.
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo scored a last-minute winner on his historic night as he became the first men's player to win 200 international caps in their Euro 2024 qualifying win over Iceland.
The 38-year-old turned home Goncalo Inacio's header from close range.
The goal was initially ruled out for an Inacio offside but was awarded by the video assistant referee.
That was Ronaldo's 123rd international goal, extending his world record.
Al-Nassr's Ronaldo broke Kuwait forward Bader Al-Mutawa's 196-cap record in March - and was given a certificate by Guinness World Records before kick-off to mark this latest landmark.
Ronaldo is in his 20th year of playing for Portugal, having made his international debut in 2003, and is still a regular in the team despite leaving Europe for Saudi Arabia after the World Cup.
The former Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has won the Ballon d'Or five times.
His fifth goal of Euro 2024 qualifying helped take Portugal on to four wins from four games.
Iceland, who have only won once, had Willum Willumsson sent off for two bookings with 10 minutes to go.
Line-ups
Iceland
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Rúnarsson
- 3Lunddal FridrikssonSubstituted forSampstedat 79'minutes
- 4Pálsson
- 5Ingason
- 23Magnússon
- 15WillumssonBooked at 80mins
- 21TraustasonSubstituted forBergmann Jóhannessonat 75'minutes
- 7Gudmundsson
- 9ThorsteinssonBooked at 74minsSubstituted forHaraldssonat 79'minutes
- 10GudmundssonBooked at 45mins
- 11FinnbogasonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMagnússonat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Sampsted
- 6Bergmann Jóhannesson
- 8Bjarnason
- 12Valdimarsson
- 13Ólafsson
- 14Grétarsson
- 16Magnússon
- 17Gunnarsson
- 18Haraldsson
- 19Ellertsson
- 20Helgason
- 22Hlynsson
Portugal
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 22Diogo Costa
- 4Rúben Dias
- 3Pepe
- 13DaniloSubstituted forOtávioat 84'minutes
- 2DalotBooked at 27mins
- 18NevesSubstituted forInácioat 67'minutes
- 8Bruno FernandesSubstituted forVitinhaat 84'minutes
- 20CanceloSubstituted forGuerreiroat 67'minutes
- 10Bernardo SilvaBooked at 74minsSubstituted forJotaat 90+3'minutes
- 17Rafael Leão
- 7Cristiano RonaldoBooked at 83mins
Substitutes
- 1Rui Patrício
- 5Guerreiro
- 6Inácio
- 9Ricardo Horta
- 11João Félix
- 12Sá
- 14António Silva
- 15Otávio
- 16Renato Sanches
- 19Gomes
- 21Jota
- 23Vitinha
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Iceland 0, Portugal 1.
Vitinha (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jóhann Gudmundsson (Iceland).
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Victor Pálsson.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Victor Pálsson (Iceland).
Offside, Iceland. Sævar Magnússon tries a through ball, but Albert Gudmundsson is caught offside.
Foul by Rafael Leão (Portugal).
Victor Pálsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Portugal. Diogo Jota replaces Bernardo Silva.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR Decision: Goal Iceland 0-1 Portugal (Gonçalo Inácio).
Goal!
Goal! Iceland 0, Portugal 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gonçalo Inácio with a headed pass following a corner.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Ísak Bergmann Jóhannesson.
Hand ball by Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal).
Substitution, Portugal. Otávio replaces Danilo Pereira.
Substitution, Portugal. Vitinha replaces Bruno Fernandes.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) is shown the yellow card.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
One of the best to ever to it.
He'll not lose any sleep over what anyone has to say about him on here - But, have at it ;-)
What a career he’s had.
Shame he tainted it though with his crying exit to a non moral country for even more bags of money.
Can’t question his international career. Hell of a level of fitness he’s got there.