European Championship - Qualifying Group J
IcelandIceland0PortugalPortugal1

Iceland 0-1 Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo scores winner on historic 200th Portugal cap

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Football

Cristano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo was given a Guinness World Records certificate for his achievements before kick-off

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo scored a last-minute winner on his historic night as he became the first men's player to win 200 international caps in their Euro 2024 qualifying win over Iceland.

The 38-year-old turned home Goncalo Inacio's header from close range.

The goal was initially ruled out for an Inacio offside but was awarded by the video assistant referee.

That was Ronaldo's 123rd international goal, extending his world record.

Al-Nassr's Ronaldo broke Kuwait forward Bader Al-Mutawa's 196-cap record in March - and was given a certificate by Guinness World Records before kick-off to mark this latest landmark.

Ronaldo is in his 20th year of playing for Portugal, having made his international debut in 2003, and is still a regular in the team despite leaving Europe for Saudi Arabia after the World Cup.

The former Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has won the Ballon d'Or five times.

His fifth goal of Euro 2024 qualifying helped take Portugal on to four wins from four games.

Iceland, who have only won once, had Willum Willumsson sent off for two bookings with 10 minutes to go.

Most capped men's footballers

Line-ups

Iceland

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Rúnarsson
  • 3Lunddal FridrikssonSubstituted forSampstedat 79'minutes
  • 4Pálsson
  • 5Ingason
  • 23Magnússon
  • 15WillumssonBooked at 80mins
  • 21TraustasonSubstituted forBergmann Jóhannessonat 75'minutes
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 9ThorsteinssonBooked at 74minsSubstituted forHaraldssonat 79'minutes
  • 10GudmundssonBooked at 45mins
  • 11FinnbogasonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMagnússonat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Sampsted
  • 6Bergmann Jóhannesson
  • 8Bjarnason
  • 12Valdimarsson
  • 13Ólafsson
  • 14Grétarsson
  • 16Magnússon
  • 17Gunnarsson
  • 18Haraldsson
  • 19Ellertsson
  • 20Helgason
  • 22Hlynsson

Portugal

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 22Diogo Costa
  • 4Rúben Dias
  • 3Pepe
  • 13DaniloSubstituted forOtávioat 84'minutes
  • 2DalotBooked at 27mins
  • 18NevesSubstituted forInácioat 67'minutes
  • 8Bruno FernandesSubstituted forVitinhaat 84'minutes
  • 20CanceloSubstituted forGuerreiroat 67'minutes
  • 10Bernardo SilvaBooked at 74minsSubstituted forJotaat 90+3'minutes
  • 17Rafael Leão
  • 7Cristiano RonaldoBooked at 83mins

Substitutes

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 5Guerreiro
  • 6Inácio
  • 9Ricardo Horta
  • 11João Félix
  • 12
  • 14António Silva
  • 15Otávio
  • 16Renato Sanches
  • 19Gomes
  • 21Jota
  • 23Vitinha
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Match Stats

Home TeamIcelandAway TeamPortugal
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home7
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away11
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Iceland 0, Portugal 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Iceland 0, Portugal 1.

  3. Post update

    Vitinha (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jóhann Gudmundsson (Iceland).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Victor Pálsson.

  6. Post update

    Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Victor Pálsson (Iceland).

  8. Post update

    Offside, Iceland. Sævar Magnússon tries a through ball, but Albert Gudmundsson is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Rafael Leão (Portugal).

  10. Post update

    Victor Pálsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. Diogo Jota replaces Bernardo Silva.

  12. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  13. Post update

    VAR Decision: Goal Iceland 0-1 Portugal (Gonçalo Inácio).

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Iceland 0, Portugal 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gonçalo Inácio with a headed pass following a corner.Goal awarded following VAR Review.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Ísak Bergmann Jóhannesson.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. Otávio replaces Danilo Pereira.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. Vitinha replaces Bruno Fernandes.

  19. Booking

    Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

  • Comment posted by True or False, today at 22:05

    Love him or hate him. Hell of an achievement. Congrats Ronaldo from someone who admires you.

    • Reply posted by Cazek Taliesin, today at 22:07

      Cazek Taliesin replied:
      How weirdly similar were our comments haha

  • Comment posted by Cazek Taliesin, today at 22:05

    Love him or hate him, still doing the job up front until the last minute. Gotta admire that passion for football from a 38 year old.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 22:21

      Sport Report replied:
      The Legend. The GOAT.

  • Comment posted by dmek09, today at 22:07

    Love him or hate him. It's a great achievement

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 22:24

      Sport Report replied:
      Think what he could have achieved though if he'd played in a team managed by Big Sam

  • Comment posted by Douala, today at 22:07

    Congratulations Cristiano 200 caps marked with the winning goal for Portugal,fantastic achievement great example for those who fight to be successful

    • Reply posted by ok great and, today at 22:36

      ok great and replied:
      Guinness world record for being the biggest baby as well.

  • Comment posted by Cardigan McBardigan, today at 22:18

    Yeah, but can he do it on a rainy Tuesday in Stoke. He can? Fair enough. Take a bow, sir.

  • Comment posted by Gooner Sod, today at 22:08

    Congrats Christiano!

    One of the best to ever to it.

  • Comment posted by fan, today at 22:15

    You have to respect the commitment to make oneself available for their national team time and time again. 200 caps is outstanding.

    • Reply posted by satoowat, today at 22:33

      satoowat replied:
      He's chasing personal records that's all

  • Comment posted by castellan, today at 22:05

    Well done Cristiano! An incredible achievement after 20 years of international football. And still scoring goals. That’s longevity. Awesome!

  • Comment posted by JR, today at 22:13

    Fantastic achievement from one of sports greatest role models.

    • Reply posted by The Man, today at 22:35

      The Man replied:
      He's only interested in himself

  • Comment posted by big nolte, today at 22:10

    In recent times he's tarnished what should be known as a wonderful career , that said still one of the best players ever to kick a ball . Fantastic footballer

    • Reply posted by matt, today at 23:01

      matt replied:
      think it was a mental breakdown, his unborn kid died last april and from that moment on you could see his anger and frustration

      not an excuse for what he did, but a fair reason

  • Comment posted by Chubbs83, today at 22:05

    Still be some Ingerlandurs will come on here and act like Ronaldo isn’t one of the best there has ever been.

    • Reply posted by the truth , today at 22:11

      the truth replied:
      Hes overated and not in the same league as the english hero Emile Heskey

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 22:06

    Congrats CR7. Big goal to show that you are the only attacker remotely useful on the Portugal team. And the fact that Santos benched him showed how dumb he was. Look how he did today with Poland... bottled a 2 goal lead to lose 3-2 in Moldova.

  • Comment posted by van-smeiter, today at 22:08

    I'm more surprised that Pepe is still playing.

  • Comment posted by Cicatrix, today at 22:08

    One of the all-time great footballers.

    He'll not lose any sleep over what anyone has to say about him on here - But, have at it ;-)

  • Comment posted by Chutz, today at 22:14

    He's not the best player Ive seen in my lifetime but he's certainly the most dedicated and professional player I've ever seen. Incredible

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 22:15

    He’s a greedy winking 😉 something but that’s some going.
    What a career he’s had.
    Shame he tainted it though with his crying exit to a non moral country for even more bags of money.
    Can’t question his international career. Hell of a level of fitness he’s got there.

    • Reply posted by Hakins, today at 22:41

      Hakins replied:
      Is there a moral country in the world? Let's quit the hypocrisy. Like him or hate him, his achievements are phenomenal.

  • Comment posted by PepperamiofDarkness, today at 22:26

    Also booked for diving against ten men in Iceland

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 22:41

      Justfacts replied:
      The usual

  • Comment posted by fan, today at 22:17

    He must be the most decisive player in history. The number of match winning goals is staggering.

  • Comment posted by LukeWolvesFanWW7, today at 22:21

    Incredible achievement and player.

    • Reply posted by The Man, today at 22:29

      The Man replied:
      It's only Iceland!!! 😄

  • Comment posted by Moimoi, today at 22:05

    Good job and good luck R7.

