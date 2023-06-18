It was a frustrating night in Athens for the Republic of Ireland

Euro 2024 qualifier - Group B Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Monday, 19 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Text updates, match report and reaction on the BBC Sport website

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny remained bullish over his future as he prepared for Monday night's Euro 2024 qualifier against Gibraltar.

The Republic are without a point after two games and pressure mounted on Kenny after the 2-1 loss to Greece on Friday.

"Yes, I definitely do," he said when asked if he expected to be in charge for the remainder of the campaign.

"We want a positive result (against Gibraltar) and that's firmly what I'm focused on."

Kenny has no fresh injuries concerns but has indicated he will make changes, one of which will see Wigan midfielder James McClean wear the captain's armband as he wins his 100th cap.

The former Republic U21 boss woke on Sunday morning to reports he could be replaced following the defeat in Greece, which left the Republic's hopes of making it to the finals fast receding.

One of James McClean's 99 appearances for the Republic came against Gibraltar in 2019

"My contract is up to the end of the campaign and whether it's renewed will depend on how people feel the campaign went overall, but certainly I fully expect to be (Republic manager)," he added.

"There is a lot of criticism, some of it justified, and I have to accept that. Likewise some of it is inaccurate, that's the nature of it.

"From my point of view, I'm not fixated with it. I'm just firmly focused on what we have to do and just focused on the task at hand, which is managing this group of players.

"We're not perfect, but I really believe in the players. I know people have other viewpoints, but I believe in the players.

"We wanted to win against Greece, we didn't win. That's a reality. If we had won the other night against Greece, everything would have been on track, we'd have been going into the Gibraltar game with everything great."

The Republic have won all four of their matches against Gibraltar by an aggregate score of 14-0 and the group minnows sit bottom of the group.

Asked if anything less than victory over a team ranked 152 places below Ireland was unthinkable, Kenny replied: "In terms of European Championship qualification, yes, it is, yes."