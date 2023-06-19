Match ends, France 1, Greece 0.
Kylian Mbappe scored a retaken penalty as France beat Greece to maintain their perfect record in Euro 2024 qualifying.
The hosts were awarded a spot-kick after Konstantinos Mavropanos' awful challenge saw him kick the head of a jumping Antoine Griezmann.
Odysseas Vlachodimos saved Mbappe's first effort, but some Greek defenders had entered the penalty area with Mbappe scoring the second chance.
Mavropanos was later sent off for bringing down Randal Kolo Muani.
The victory means France have won all four of their qualifying matches and have not conceded. They are top of Group B and six points clear of Greece, who have played a game fewer.
Mavropanos' challenge on Griezmann left the striker bleeding, with the Atletico Madrid player needing a bandage around his head for the rest of the match.
There were 14 minutes of injury time played at the end of the second half, but Greece could not find an equaliser.
Elsewhere in Group B, Republic of Ireland gained their first points with a comfortable 3-0 home victory over Gibraltar.
Line-ups
France
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Maignan
- 5Koundé
- 13Konaté
- 4Upamecano
- 22Hernández
- 8Tchouaméni
- 21Camavinga
- 20ComanSubstituted forDembéléat 77'minutes
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forNkunkuat 86'minutes
- 10Mbappé
- 12Kolo MuaniSubstituted forGiroudat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Samba
- 2Pavard
- 3Disasi
- 6Fofana
- 9Giroud
- 11Dembélé
- 14Kamara
- 15Thuram
- 17Fofana
- 18Nkunku
- 19Veretout
- 23Aréola
Greece
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Vlachodimos
- 2Baldock
- 4MavropanosBooked at 69mins
- 17HatzidiakosBooked at 69mins
- 21Tsimikas
- 23SiopisBooked at 49minsSubstituted forFountasat 66'minutes
- 6KourbelisBooked at 69minsSubstituted forBouchalakisat 86'minutes
- 7MasourasSubstituted forKoulierakisat 71'minutes
- 11BakasetasSubstituted forRetsosat 72'minutes
- 20Mantalos
- 19GiakoumakisSubstituted forPavlidisat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Koulierakis
- 5Bouchalakis
- 8Papanikolaou
- 9Pavlidis
- 10Pelkas
- 12Paschalakis
- 13Athanasiadis
- 14Fountas
- 15Rota
- 16Retsos
- 18Limnios
- 22Giannoulis
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, France 1, Greece 0.
Post update
Foul by Theo Hernández (France).
Post update
George Baldock (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ousmane Dembélé (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku.
Post update
Corner, Greece. Conceded by Ousmane Dembélé.
Post update
Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.
Post update
Theo Hernández (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Taxiarchis Fountas (Greece).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Eduardo Camavinga (France) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aurélien Tchouaméni (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eduardo Camavinga.
Post update
Attempt missed. Eduardo Camavinga (France) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Aurélien Tchouaméni.
Post update
Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (France).
Post update
Taxiarchis Fountas (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Greece. Conceded by Ibrahima Konaté.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Taxiarchis Fountas (Greece) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vangelis Pavlidis.
Substitution
Substitution, Greece. Andreas Bouchalakis replaces Dimitrios Kourbelis.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Christopher Nkunku replaces Antoine Griezmann.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Olivier Giroud replaces Randal Kolo Muani.