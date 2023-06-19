Close menu
European Championship - Qualifying Group B
FranceFrance1GreeceGreece0

France 1-0 Greece: Kylian Mbappe scores only goal as French maintain perfect Euro 2024 qualifying record

European Football

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe has scored four times in France's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign

Kylian Mbappe scored a retaken penalty as France beat Greece to maintain their perfect record in Euro 2024 qualifying.

The hosts were awarded a spot-kick after Konstantinos Mavropanos' awful challenge saw him kick the head of a jumping Antoine Griezmann.

Odysseas Vlachodimos saved Mbappe's first effort, but some Greek defenders had entered the penalty area with Mbappe scoring the second chance.

Mavropanos was later sent off for bringing down Randal Kolo Muani.

The victory means France have won all four of their qualifying matches and have not conceded. They are top of Group B and six points clear of Greece, who have played a game fewer.

Mavropanos' challenge on Griezmann left the striker bleeding, with the Atletico Madrid player needing a bandage around his head for the rest of the match.

There were 14 minutes of injury time played at the end of the second half, but Greece could not find an equaliser.

Elsewhere in Group B, Republic of Ireland gained their first points with a comfortable 3-0 home victory over Gibraltar.

Line-ups

France

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 5Koundé
  • 13Konaté
  • 4Upamecano
  • 22Hernández
  • 8Tchouaméni
  • 21Camavinga
  • 20ComanSubstituted forDembéléat 77'minutes
  • 7GriezmannSubstituted forNkunkuat 86'minutes
  • 10Mbappé
  • 12Kolo MuaniSubstituted forGiroudat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Samba
  • 2Pavard
  • 3Disasi
  • 6Fofana
  • 9Giroud
  • 11Dembélé
  • 14Kamara
  • 15Thuram
  • 17Fofana
  • 18Nkunku
  • 19Veretout
  • 23Aréola

Greece

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Vlachodimos
  • 2Baldock
  • 4MavropanosBooked at 69mins
  • 17HatzidiakosBooked at 69mins
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 23SiopisBooked at 49minsSubstituted forFountasat 66'minutes
  • 6KourbelisBooked at 69minsSubstituted forBouchalakisat 86'minutes
  • 7MasourasSubstituted forKoulierakisat 71'minutes
  • 11BakasetasSubstituted forRetsosat 72'minutes
  • 20Mantalos
  • 19GiakoumakisSubstituted forPavlidisat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Koulierakis
  • 5Bouchalakis
  • 8Papanikolaou
  • 9Pavlidis
  • 10Pelkas
  • 12Paschalakis
  • 13Athanasiadis
  • 14Fountas
  • 15Rota
  • 16Retsos
  • 18Limnios
  • 22Giannoulis
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Match Stats

Home TeamFranceAway TeamGreece
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home19
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, France 1, Greece 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, France 1, Greece 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Theo Hernández (France).

  4. Post update

    George Baldock (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ousmane Dembélé (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Greece. Conceded by Ousmane Dembélé.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Theo Hernández (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Taxiarchis Fountas (Greece).

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Eduardo Camavinga (France) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aurélien Tchouaméni (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eduardo Camavinga.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eduardo Camavinga (France) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Aurélien Tchouaméni.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (France).

  15. Post update

    Taxiarchis Fountas (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Greece. Conceded by Ibrahima Konaté.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Taxiarchis Fountas (Greece) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vangelis Pavlidis.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Greece. Andreas Bouchalakis replaces Dimitrios Kourbelis.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Christopher Nkunku replaces Antoine Griezmann.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Olivier Giroud replaces Randal Kolo Muani.

