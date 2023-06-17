Close menu
European Championship - Qualifying Group J
PortugalPortugal3Bos-HerzeBosnia-Herzegovina0

Portugal 3-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates 199th cap with win

Cristiano Ronaldo heads the ball for Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time international record scorer with 122 goals in 199 caps for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo won his 199th Portugal cap as his side cruised past Bosnia-Herzegovina to maintain their winning streak in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Bruno Fernandes set up Bernardo Silva who opened the scoring with a chipped effort in the 44th minute.

Fernandes added a second through a 77th minute header and a third in the closing stages with a sweet strike.

Ronaldo had a first-half header ruled out for offside at Estadio da Luz.

Portugal stay top of Group J having won all three of their matches.

Coming into the fixture in Lisbon, Al Nassr's Ronaldo, 38, had scored four goals across two European Championship qualifiers in March.

He was fractionally offside when he nodded home Joao Cancelo's cross in the 23rd minute, but Portugal were able to canter to victory without their talisman among the goals.

Bosnia-Herzegovina are now fourth, four points behind second-placed Slovakia.

The visitors could have taken the lead midway through the first half but Edin Dzeko volleyed over when unmarked in the box.

Line-ups

Portugal

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 22Diogo Costa
  • 14António Silva
  • 4Rúben Dias
  • 13DaniloBooked at 51mins
  • 20Cancelo
  • 6João PalhinhaSubstituted forJotaat 87'minutes
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 5GuerreiroSubstituted forNélson Semedoat 78'minutes
  • 10Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forOtávioat 87'minutes
  • 11João FélixSubstituted forNevesat 62'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 3Pepe
  • 9Ricardo Horta
  • 12
  • 15Otávio
  • 16Inácio
  • 17Rafael Leão
  • 18Neves
  • 19Dalot
  • 21Jota
  • 23Vitinha

Bos-Herze

Formation 5-3-2

  • 12Sehic
  • 21Dedic
  • 3BarisicSubstituted forHamulicat 71'minutes
  • 16Ahmedhodzic
  • 6Sanicanin
  • 5KolasinacSubstituted forGazibegovicat 79'minutes
  • 13Cimirot
  • 10PjanicBooked at 41minsSubstituted forPrcicat 79'minutes
  • 18HadziahmetovicSubstituted forTahirovicat 72'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 20Stevanovic
  • 11DzekoSubstituted forVaresanovicat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Vasilj
  • 2Milicevic
  • 4Gazibegovic
  • 7Menalo
  • 8Prcic
  • 9Prevljak
  • 14Tahirovic
  • 15Bilbija
  • 17Kodro
  • 19Varesanovic
  • 22Piric
  • 23Hamulic
Referee:
Davide Massa

Match Stats

Home TeamPortugalAway TeamBos-Herze
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home10
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Portugal 3, Bosnia and Herzegovina 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Portugal 3, Bosnia and Herzegovina 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Portugal 3, Bosnia and Herzegovina 0. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Amar Dedic tries a through ball, but Saïd Hamulic is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Diogo Costa.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Saïd Hamulic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sanjin Prcic.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Diogo Jota (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. Diogo Jota replaces João Palhinha.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. Otávio replaces Bernardo Silva.

  10. Booking

    Benjamin Tahirovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    João Cancelo (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin Tahirovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Amar Dedic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Benjamin Tahirovic.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Portugal. Danilo Pereira tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Jusuf Gazibegovic replaces Sead Kolasinac.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Sanjin Prcic replaces Miralem Pjanic.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Dal Varesanovic replaces Edin Dzeko.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. Nélson Semedo replaces Raphaël Guerreiro.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Portugal 2, Bosnia and Herzegovina 0. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Rúben Neves with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Sinisa Sanicanin.

