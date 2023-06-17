Close menu
European Championship - Qualifying Group F
BelgiumBelgium1AustriaAustria1

Belgium 1-1 Austria: Romelu Lukaku rescues point for hosts in Group F

Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku scored a second-half equaliser for Belgium at King Baudouin Stadium

Romelu Lukaku scored a second-half equaliser as Belgium salvaged a draw against Austria in Euro 2024 qualifying in Brussels.

The Chelsea forward received the ball with his back to goal before turning and evading the Austrian defence to fire past Alexander Schlager.

Michael Gregoritsch had given Austria the lead as his first-time effort was deflected past Thibaut Courtois.

The visitors remain top of Group F, while Belgium stay second.

Lukaku's goal was one of two attempts on targets by the hosts, who were without Kevin de Bruyne after he suffered a hamstring injury during Manchester City's victory in the Champions League final.

Belgium travel to Estonia in their next game on Tuesday (19:45 BST), while Austria host Sweden at the same time.

Line-ups

Belgium

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Courtois
  • 4Faes
  • 6DendonckerSubstituted forAl Dakhilat 84'minutes
  • 3Theate
  • 16LukebakioSubstituted forBakayokoat 69'minutes
  • 21Castagne
  • 8Tielemans
  • 18MangalaSubstituted forVranckxat 76'minutes
  • 7DokuSubstituted forTrésorat 84'minutes
  • 11CarrascoSubstituted forOpendaat 76'minutes
  • 10LukakuBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2Bornauw
  • 5Vranckx
  • 9Openda
  • 12Bodart
  • 13Sels
  • 14Trésor
  • 15Deman
  • 17Al Dakhil
  • 19Bakayoko
  • 20Vanaken
  • 22Saelemaekers
  • 23Batshuayi

Austria

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12SchlagerBooked at 90mins
  • 5PoschBooked at 53mins
  • 15Lienhart
  • 8Alaba
  • 2WöberBooked at 32minsSubstituted forMweneat 45'minutes
  • 19Baumgartner
  • 6Seiwald
  • 4SchlagerBooked at 69minsSubstituted forLjubicicat 87'minutes
  • 21WimmerSubstituted forKainzat 60'minutes
  • 7ArnautovicSubstituted forSabitzerat 60'minutes
  • 11GregoritschSubstituted forOnisiwoat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Hedl
  • 3Danso
  • 9Sarkaria
  • 10Sabitzer
  • 13Bachmann
  • 14Ljubicic
  • 16Mwene
  • 17Kainz
  • 18Onisiwo
  • 20Schnegg
  • 22Adamu
  • 23Daniliuc
Referee:
Jerome Brisard

Match Stats

Home TeamBelgiumAway TeamAustria
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home17
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home11
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Belgium 1, Austria 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Belgium 1, Austria 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Johan Bakayoko (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aster Vranckx.

  4. Post update

    Youri Tielemans (Belgium) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Johan Bakayoko following a corner.

  5. Booking

    Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Nicolas Seiwald.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Aster Vranckx (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Karim Onisiwo (Austria).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Belgium. Wout Faes tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.

  11. Booking

    Alexander Schlager (Austria) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mike Trésor.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aster Vranckx (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mike Trésor.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Mike Trésor (Belgium).

  15. Post update

    Christoph Baumgartner (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Austria. Dejan Ljubicic replaces Xaver Schlager.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Austria. Karim Onisiwo replaces Michael Gregoritsch.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Belgium. Mike Trésor replaces Jérémy Doku.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Belgium. Ameen Al Dakhil replaces Leander Dendoncker.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Johan Bakayoko with a cross.

Top Stories