Last updated on .From the section Football

Olivier Giroud is France's all-time top scorer

Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe scored as France beat Gibraltar to make it three wins from three in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Giroud headed in early on from Kingsley Coman's cross for his 54th France goal.

Mbappe doubled their lead with a penalty following a handball - and his cross was deflected in by Aymen Mouelhi for an own goal.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Antoine Griezmann hit the woodwork for Les Bleus in the Algarve.

Congo-born goalkeeper Brice Samba had a straightforward international debut for France and did not need to make a save.