European Championship - Qualifying Group B
GibraltarGibraltar0FranceFrance3

Gibraltar 0-3 France: Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe score in Euro 2024 qualifying win

From the section Football

Olivier Giroud
Olivier Giroud is France's all-time top scorer

Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe scored as France beat Gibraltar to make it three wins from three in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Giroud headed in early on from Kingsley Coman's cross for his 54th France goal.

Mbappe doubled their lead with a penalty following a handball - and his cross was deflected in by Aymen Mouelhi for an own goal.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Antoine Griezmann hit the woodwork for Les Bleus in the Algarve.

Congo-born goalkeeper Brice Samba had a straightforward international debut for France and did not need to make a save.

Line-ups

Gibraltar

Formation 5-4-1

  • 23Coleing
  • 4Sergeant
  • 14Chipolina
  • 10Lopes
  • 12Olivero
  • 20Britto
  • 7CasciaroSubstituted forDe Barrat 60'minutes
  • 8PozoSubstituted forChipolinaat 84'minutes
  • 11HartmanSubstituted forAnnesleyat 60'minutes
  • 17RonanSubstituted forWisemanat 72'minutes
  • 9El HmidiSubstituted forMouelhiat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Banda
  • 2Jolley
  • 3Chipolina
  • 5Annesley
  • 6Wiseman
  • 13Hankins
  • 15Ballantine
  • 16Mouelhi
  • 18Hernandez
  • 19De Barr
  • 21Coombes
  • 22Peacock

France

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Samba
  • 2Pavard
  • 17Fofana
  • 13KonatéSubstituted forDisasiat 84'minutes
  • 22Hernández
  • 7GriezmannSubstituted forNkunkuat 66'minutes
  • 8Tchouaméni
  • 21CamavingaSubstituted forFofanaat 79'minutes
  • 20ComanSubstituted forDembéléat 66'minutes
  • 9GiroudSubstituted forKolo Muaniat 66'minutes
  • 10Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 3Disasi
  • 4Upamecano
  • 5Koundé
  • 6Fofana
  • 11Dembélé
  • 12Kolo Muani
  • 14Kamara
  • 15Thuram
  • 16Maignan
  • 18Nkunku
  • 19Veretout
  • 23Aréola
Referee:
Yevhen Aranovskyy

Match Stats

Home TeamGibraltarAway TeamFrance
Possession
Home18%
Away82%
Shots
Home2
Away31
Shots on Target
Home0
Away9
Corners
Home2
Away11
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Gibraltar 0, France 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Gibraltar 0, France 3.

  3. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  4. Post update

    Delay in match (France).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Gibraltar. Conceded by Christopher Nkunku.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Gibraltar. Conceded by Theo Hernández.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Aurélien Tchouaméni (France).

  8. Post update

    Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Axel Disasi (France) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, France. Conceded by Joseph Chipolina.

  11. Post update

    Aurélien Tchouaméni (France) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Youssouf Fofana.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christopher Nkunku (France) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Axel Disasi replaces Ibrahima Konaté.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Gibraltar. Joseph Chipolina replaces Nicholas Pozo.

  15. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  16. Post update

    Delay in match (France).

  17. Post update

    Corner, France. Conceded by Dayle Coleing.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ousmane Dembélé (France) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.

  19. Post update

    Corner, France. Conceded by Bernardo Lopes.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 16th June 2023

Qualifying Group C

  • North MacedoniaNorth Macedonia2UkraineUkraine3

Qualifying Group D

  • LatviaLatvia2TurkeyTurkey3

Qualifying Group H

  • FinlandFinland2SloveniaSlovenia0
  • San MarinoSan Marino0KazakhstanKazakhstan3

Qualifying Group I

  • AndorraAndorra1SwitzerlandSwitzerland2
  • BelarusBelarus1IsraelIsrael2
  • KosovoKosovo0RomaniaRomania0

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland22005056
2Spain21013213
3Georgia10101101
4Norway201114-31
5Cyprus100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France33008089
2Greece22005146
3Netherlands210134-13
4R. of Ireland200213-20
5Gibraltar300309-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England33008179
2Ukraine210134-13
3Italy21013213
4North Macedonia21014403
5Malta300318-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey32015506
2Croatia21103124
3Wales311145-14
4Armenia21015413
5Latvia200224-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep21103124
2Poland210123-13
3Moldova20201102
4Faroe Islands10101101
5Albania100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria22006246
2Belgium11003033
3Sweden21015323
4Estonia100112-10
5Azerbaijan200219-80

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia22004046
2Hungary11003033
3Montenegro210112-13
4Lithuania100102-20
5Bulgaria200204-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark32016426
2Kazakhstan32017436
3Finland32014316
4Slovenia32014316
5Northern Ireland31022203
6San Marino300307-70

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland330010199
2Romania32104137
3Israel311135-24
4Kosovo30302203
5Andorra301225-31
6Belarus300329-70

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal2200100106
2Slovakia21102024
3Bos-Herze21013213
4Iceland21017343
5Luxembourg201106-61
6Liechtenstein2002011-110
View full European Championship tables

