European Championship - Qualifying Group B
GreeceGreece2R. of IrelandRepublic of Ireland1

Greece 2-1 Republic of Ireland: Irish hopes of Euro 2024 qualification dented in Athens

By Matt GaultBBC Sport NI

Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Greece celebrate their opening goal against the Republic of Ireland
Greece were the better team and have six points from their opening two games

The Republic of Ireland's hopes of qualifying for next year's European Championship were dealt a major blow with defeat by Greece in Athens.

The hosts dominated the early stages and opened the scoring through Anastasios Bakasetas' penalty.

Nathan Collins gave the Republic hope when he equalised from close range before the half-hour mark.

But Giorgos Masouras' 49th-minute strike means the Irish are without a point after two games in Group B.

The Republic's misery was compounded when Matt Doherty was shown a straight red card deep in injury time after clashing with Kostas Tsimikas and Giorgos Tzavellas as Irish frustrations spilled over following a disappointing performance.

While they still have 18 points to play for, the Republic are already six adrift of France and Greece - and must visit the French and face the Netherlands home and away.

It is familiar territory for the Republic under boss Stephen Kenny, having also lost the first two games of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign - a position they failed to recover from.

Even though they are expected to beat Gibraltar at home on Monday to get off the mark, defeat in Athens represents a setback to Kenny's hopes of qualifying for a first tournament as boss.

Having lost their opener at home to France, the Republic needed a positive result to kick-start their qualifying campaign, but failed to convince against a superior Greek unit.

Kenny's players - who were regularly targeted by laser pens from the stands - looked uncomfortable throughout against Gus Poyet's side, who are already guaranteed at least a play-off spot after winning their Nations League group last year.

Gavin Bazunu twice came to the visiting side's rescue during the early exchanges, tipping a Konstantinos Mavropanos header around the post, before beating away a fierce Bakasetas effort.

But Bazunu could do nothing to stop Greece from taking a deserved 15th-minute lead from the spot. Callum O'Dowda was penalised for using his arm to stop a George Baldock cross and, following a lengthy video assistant referee review, Greece captain Bakasetas confidently drilled his penalty home.

Thankfully for the Republic, they were soon on the right side of a video check. Collins had been flagged offside after he converted Evan Ferguson's flick-on from close range, only for the VAR to overturn the decision and breathe new life into their challenge after 27 minutes.

Matt Doherty is sent off by the referee
Republic defender Matt Doherty was sent off late as tempers flared in Athens

Doherty red card seals dispiriting night for Irish

But Collins' equaliser failed to inject purpose into a Republic side who were regularly outfought and outrun by their opponents.

Kenny's four changes from the France game included handing a competitive debut to Stoke City's Will Smallbone and deploying Adam Idah alongside Ferguson up front.

But Norwich forward Idah, in his first international start since November 2021, failed to make an impact and was replaced by Mikey Johnston at the break.

Johnston, however, had only been on the pitch for four minutes when Bakasetas slipped a pass through the Celtic winger's legs, allowing Masouras to curl a fine left-footed finish into the corner.

Despite the need for points, the Republic failed to mount a late charge, although Collins' drive from distance was beaten away by Greece goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos.

Doherty also forced a save from Vlachodimos from the edge of the box in stoppage time before tempers flared, with the Atletico Madrid defender's dismissal capping a hugely dispiriting night for the Irish.

