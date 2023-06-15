Last updated on .From the section Irish

Scott van der Sluis will swap Tolka Park for the Love Island villa

Scott van der Sluis has left League of Ireland club Shelbourne to complete a transfer... to the Love Island villa.

The 22-year-old Welshman has been released from his contract to take part in the reality TV show.

He has made only cup appearances since joining Shelbourne last year.

"I was shocked and saddened that Scott chose a villa in Mallorca full of beautiful, single women over myself, the staff and the players," joked Shelbourne manager Damien Duff.

"I thank Scott for his services to Shelbourne FC and we all wish him the very best for the future, whatever that holds."

Van der Sluis is a former academy product at Manchester United, Liverpool and Swansea and represented Wales at youth level.

"I've loved my time at Shels. Football is all I've ever done, all I've ever known. So this is a new and exciting opportunity for a change-up in life," he said.

"Shels are a great club going in the right direction and I look forward to seeing what the lads can achieve.

"Shels is my club. I'll be cheering on the lads as a fan when I leave the villa."